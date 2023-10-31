^

Sports

Sabalenka-Pegula, Rybakina-Sakkari WTA matches televised in Philippines

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 31, 2023 | 11:05am
Sabalenka-Pegula, Rybakina-Sakkari WTA matches televised in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – While Philippine tennis has received a shot in the arm with the rise of Alex Eala and Filipino-Canadian Leylah Fernandez, local tennis fans will get a pre-Christmas treat in the form of the season-ending WTA Finals. 

Day 3 in this competition featuring only the eight top-ranked female tennis players in the world finds World No. 1 female player Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka taking on fifth-seeded American Jessica Pegula, and fourth-ranked Russian Elena Rybakina battling eighth-seeded Greek Maria Sakkari in the group stages slated played at the Plaza Quintana Roo in Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday, November 1.

The matches will be televised live at 3:30 a.m. on the Premier Sports 2 channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tapgo TV streaming application.

In her opening WTA finals match, Sabalenka crushed Sakkari, 6-0 and 6-1, while Pegula hammered out an impressive 7-5 and 6-2 triumph after being down early.

Sabalenka is 4-1 in head-to-head matches with Pegula, who has had problems returning the Belarussian’s serves as well as getting docked points for unforced errors. 

Whether Pegula has turned a leaf in her game as evidenced by her win against Rybakina where she was down 5-3 in the first set, and won the next four games and 10 of the last 12.  

In the 29-year old American’s performance in the 2022 WTA Finals, she went a disappointing 0-6.

Her one advantage is Pegula plays well on hard courts.

The other match-up between Rybakina and Sakkari finds each player with a win against each other. They will need a win today if they want any chances of marching on to the semifinals. 

In the other group of the WTA Finals that was played earlier today, Tuesday, October 31, third-ranked Coco Gauff was leading 6-0 and 1-0 against sixth-seed Ons Jabeur when play was suspended due to rain. 
Iga Swiatek outlasted Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 in the first set then blew the Czech player off the court, 6-0 in the second.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

NEU Hunters conquer PSL 21U cagefest

19 hours ago
King Gallardo hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

Nueva Ecija seeks to force Game 3 vs San Juan in MPBL North Finals

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Nueva Ecija will not roll over and fold as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.
Sports
fbtw
Dela Rosa stars anew as Heavy Bombers roll on

Dela Rosa stars anew as Heavy Bombers roll on

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Ry dela Rosa isn’t Jose Rizal University’s team captain for no reason.
Sports
fbtw
Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney

Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney

1 day ago
Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, and complete...
Sports
fbtw
Falcons rally behind Jerom, soar past Tams

Falcons rally behind Jerom, soar past Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Sans injury-hit ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (anterior cruciate ligament tear), Adamson braved on and pulled off a 63-54 win...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New course for IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

New course for IRONMAN 70.3 Davao

12 hours ago
The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will make its highly anticipated return on Aug. 11, 2024, promising a new racing experience featuring...
Sports
fbtw
NEU Hunters rule PSL 21U

NEU Hunters rule PSL 21U

12 hours ago
King Gallardo hit a clutch three-point shot in the closing seconds to lift the New Era University Hunters to a pulsating 63-61...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline targets win No. 4 vs Farm Fresh

Creamline targets win No. 4 vs Farm Fresh

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Creamline will try to dig deep from its reserves as it looks to reclaim the solo lead against Farm Fresh today in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija hopeful of Game 3 vs San Juan

Nueva Ecija hopeful of Game 3 vs San Juan

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Nueva Ecija will not just roll over and die as if it’s not the reigning MPBL king for a reason.
Sports
fbtw
PNVF Challenge Cup lures 37 squads

PNVF Challenge Cup lures 37 squads

12 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation holds the Challenge Cup that’s bursting at the seams with 37 teams –...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with