GMs Antonio, Laylo banner elite field in 1st Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess Festival

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 5:34pm
GM Darwin Laylo

MANILA, Philippines – Battle-scarred Grandmasters Joey Antonio and Darwin Laylo will invade Ozamis City where they spearhead an elite cast in the 1st Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess Festival from November 10-12 while holding lectures and stage simul games on the side to help improve the game aspiring players there.

Antonio and Laylo, both Olympiad veterans, will eye the lion-share of the cool P500,000 being staked in the tournament that stages multiple categories including the rapid event that stakes P30,000 to the winner, blitz (5,000) and the Armaggedon Battle of Philippine champions.

The two will also join Asia’s first GM Eugene Torre in playing simul games against the best not just in Ozamis but also the whole of Mindanao.

The highlight of the event is the Armageddon Battle of Champions that will be participated in by Antonio, Laylo, International Masters Joel Pimentel, Ronald Bancod, Rolando Nolte, Kim Steven Yap and Rechieliu Salcedo, FIDE Masters AJ Literatus, Alekhine Nouri, Ellan Asuela and Nelson Villanueva.

Other top-notched masters seeing action are International Masters Angelo Young and Rico Mascarinas while Lennon Hart Salgados, Johnnel Balquin and Jayson Salubre are the most notable players representing Mindanao.

Also on tap for the three-day festivities are individual and team, age-group and executive.

