^

Sports

Lady Falcons, Lady Bulldogs dispatch foes to enter SSL semis

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 12:47pm
Lady Falcons, Lady Bulldogs dispatch foes to enter SSL semis
The Lady Falcons found no trouble replicating their feat in only 83 minutes, with 13 players scoring.
Shakey's Super League

Games on Saturday

11 a.m. – CSB vs UST
2 p.m. – UE vs AU

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson cruised to the Final Four with an easy 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 win over Arellano in the Shakey’ Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship quarterfinals over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

All players, except for the liberos, racked up the scoring board in a scattered attack as the Lady Falcons maximized their win-once bonus to make a return semifinal trip after a bronze-medal finish in the inaugural season.

This time, the Lady Falcons found no trouble replicating their feat in only 83 minutes, with 13 players scoring led by Maria Rochelle Lalongisip’s eight points.

Ayesha Juegos, Jen Villegas and Antonette Adolfo chipped in seven points each, skipper Lucille Almonte had five, while Lorence Toring and Jimy Jean Jamili added five points apiece.

“We’re so happy and grateful na nakapasok po kami sa semis. Nakabawi po kami at nabigay po namin ‘yung best as a team. Ngayon, mas naibigay po namin ‘yung laro namin,” said Juegos, who claimed the Player of the Game honors on five hits and two aces.

The Lady Falcons will face reigning champion and undefeated National University, which also made short work of University of the East with a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win in the other quarterfinal pairing.

Also barging into the Final Four was Far Eastern University after trouncing Ateneo, 25-19, 25-18, 25-18, to arrange a knockout semifinals against either NCAA champion College of St. Benilde or University of Santo Tomas.

St. Benilde forced a deciding game against UST, equipped with a twice-to-beat advantage, in their quarterfinal duel after a thrilling 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 win.

The rubber match is set next Saturday at the same venue to complete the Final Four cast of SSL Season 2 in cooperation with the Commission on Higher Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

UE and Arellano, as well as Ateneo against the loser between St. Benilde and UST, will tussle in the classification matches for 5th-8th spots before the semis and the best-of-three finals.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON

LADY FALCONS

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Falcons rally behind Jerom, soar past Tams

Falcons rally behind Jerom, soar past Tams

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Sans injury-hit ace guard Jerom Lastimosa (anterior cruciate ligament tear), Adamson braved on and pulled off a 63-54 win...
Sports
fbtw
Dela Rosa stars anew as Heavy Bombers roll on

Dela Rosa stars anew as Heavy Bombers roll on

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Ry dela Rosa isn’t Jose Rizal University’s team captain for no reason.
Sports
fbtw
Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney

Akowe, Bullpups complete perfect run in PG Flex tourney

14 hours ago
Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, and complete...
Sports
fbtw
UP loss a lesson in composure for Ateneo leader Koon, says Baldwin

UP loss a lesson in composure for Ateneo leader Koon, says Baldwin

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Overexcitement may have played a part in Blue Eagle Chris Koon’s worst game in the UAAP Season 86 so far, Ateneo head...
Sports
fbtw
Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach Monteverde

Abadiano explosion vs Ateneo imminent, says UP coach Monteverde

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Gerry Abadiano's offensive onslaught against the Ateneo Blue Eagles Sunday was not a surprise, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Boutier edges Thitikul in near-record matching 9-hole playoff

Boutier edges Thitikul in near-record matching 9-hole playoff

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Celine Boutier came out of the energy-sapping, near-record matching longest sudden death duel with a birdie on the par-3 No....
Sports
fbtw
Fortea's timely return helps Maroons get back at Blue Eagles

Fortea's timely return helps Maroons get back at Blue Eagles

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Terrence Fortea finally made his anticipated return to the UP Fighting Maroons this UAAP Season 86 in the most crucial of...
Sports
fbtw
AP.Bren's wild journey to MPL PH Season 12 title

AP.Bren's wild journey to MPL PH Season 12 title

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
AP.Bren's win against Blacklist International to take home the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines'...
Sports
fbtw
Kelly baffles rivals, Diamondbacks Strike

Kelly baffles rivals, Diamondbacks Strike

14 hours ago
Arizona pitcher Merrill Kelly struck out nine and scattered three hits over seven innings to spark the Diamondbacks over Texas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with