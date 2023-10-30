^

Sports

New course to debut in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 race

October 30, 2023 | 11:34am
New course to debut in IRONMAN 70.3 Davao 2024 race
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte (center) and IRONMAN Group Philippines regional director Princess Galura (right) hold the M Dot (IRONMAN) token after the two sides firmed up their partnership for the staging of the IRONMAN 70.3 Davao next year. With them is Municipality of Sta. Cruz Mayor Jose Nelson Sala Sr.

MANILA, Philippines – The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will make its highly anticipated return on August 11, 2024, promising a new racing experience featuring a revamped course that would test the triathletes in fresh, exciting ways.

The centerpiece of the course is the brand-new Davao City Coastal Road, a scenic backdrop to what looms to be a riveting event with top and rising endurance racers from around the world expected to challenge the new layout featuring the 1.9 km swim parallel to the coast, 90 km bike leg toward the MacArthur Highway and back to coastal road for the grueling closing 21.1 km run.

The combination of the new route and the stunning coastal road guarantees an amazing racing experience, one that would push triathletes to their limits and at the same time showcase the natural beauty of Davao City.

As the 10-month countdown to the blue-ribbon event began, anticipation and excitement were building among athletes and fans alike, all eager to be a part of this new chapter in the history of IRONMAN 70.3 Davao, which hosted the top tri-sport event at Azuela Cove last March.

Davao City, chosen for its exceptional management, accessibility and breathtaking landscape, eagerly embraced the event.

Princess Galura, regional director of the organizing IRONMAN Group Philippines, praised the city’s strong partnership and infrastructure, ensuring a seamless staging of the event.

“We have worked with many other host cities, other people. But our partnership with Davao, we feel and remain strong,” said Galura during the signing ceremony in Davao City last October 25.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the event’s role not only in promoting sports tourism but also the well-being of residents.

“This (IRONMAN 70.3) is one of the examples why are we strengthening sports tourism because Davao City is very big. I think the IRONMAN 70.3 is a very prestigious event for such kind of activities,” said Duterte.

The collaboration extended to the neighboring Municipality of Sta. Cruz, headed by Mayor Jose Nelson Sala Sr., ensuring safety with robust security measures and law enforcement cooperation.

The two-loop bike course will head south and turn around at KM 23 in Coronon, Sta. Cruz.

Meanwhile, registration for the event opened last Oct. 10 with the organizers and the host city targeting 1,500 participants from all over the world. For details, visit ironman.com/im703-davao-philippines.

The event also serves as part of the IRONMAN Group’s 2024 Flex 90 offerings, providing early registrants (within the first 90 days) exclusive benefits, including transfer options, partial refunds and convenient payment.

DAVAO

IRONMAN

TRIATHLON
