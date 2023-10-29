Falcons repel Tamaraws

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons snapped their three-game losing streak and survived a furious rally by the FEU Tamaraws, 63-54, in their UAAP Season 86 clash Sunday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Falcons led by as much as 19, 56-37, in the third quarter.

However, they went on a dry spell as they only managed to score a point for the bulk of the fourth quarter.

FEU cut the lead to single digits, 57-48, with an Aeron Bagunu layup.

The ice-cold scoring of Adamson was only broken by a split from the free throw line by OJ Ojarikre with 1:16 left in the game to give them the 10-point lead, 58-48.

The Falcons then scored their first field goal with about 52 seconds left -- a short stab by Jhon Calisay, 60-48.

LJay Gonzales answered with a stepback 3-pointer in transition to bring the lead down again to nine, 60-51, with 39.5 ticks left.

Xyrus Torres sank another 3-pointer as the Tamaraws got to within six, 60-54.

But the Morayta-based cagers missed their attempts to cut the lead further as a pair of Matt Erolon free throws sealed the deal for Adamson.

Joem Sabandal’s split from the line set the final score.

Joshua Yerro soared high for Adamson with 11 points and three rebounds in the low-scoring affair.

Gonzales, meanwhile, had 18 points and six assists for FEU.

The Falcons are now holding a 4-5 record, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, dropped to 3-6.