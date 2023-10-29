^

Sports

Falcons repel Tamaraws

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 4:16pm
Falcons repel Tamaraws
Joem Sabandal had 10 points for Adamson.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Adamson Soaring Falcons snapped their three-game losing streak and survived a furious rally by the FEU Tamaraws, 63-54, in their UAAP Season 86 clash Sunday afternoon at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The Falcons led by as much as 19, 56-37, in the third quarter.

However, they went on a dry spell as they only managed to score a point for the bulk of the fourth quarter.

FEU cut the lead to single digits, 57-48, with an Aeron Bagunu layup.

The ice-cold scoring of Adamson was only broken by a split from the free throw line by OJ Ojarikre with 1:16 left in the game to give them the 10-point lead, 58-48.

The Falcons then scored their first field goal with about 52 seconds left -- a short stab by Jhon Calisay, 60-48.

LJay Gonzales answered with a stepback 3-pointer in transition to bring the lead down again to nine, 60-51, with 39.5 ticks left.

Xyrus Torres sank another 3-pointer as the Tamaraws got to within six, 60-54.

But the Morayta-based cagers missed their attempts to cut the lead further as a pair of Matt Erolon free throws sealed the deal for Adamson.

Joem Sabandal’s split from the line set the final score.

Joshua Yerro soared high for Adamson with 11 points and three rebounds in the low-scoring affair.

Gonzales, meanwhile, had 18 points and six assists for FEU.

The Falcons are now holding a 4-5 record, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Tamaraws, meanwhile, dropped to 3-6.

vuukle comment

ADAMSON SOARING FALCONS

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas meet Matildas

Filipinas meet Matildas

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Ninety-six days after its massive upset of fancied New Zealand and its hordes of home supporters, the Philippines is gunning...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeths eye &lsquo;doubles&rsquo;

Brodeths eye ‘doubles’

17 hours ago
Siblings Kimi and Kenzo Brodeth go for another pair of “doubles” in the Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao posts triple-double as Archers end Bulldogs streak

Quiambao posts triple-double as Archers end Bulldogs streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ball movement keys Red Warriors slump-breaking win vs Tigers

Ball movement keys Red Warriors slump-breaking win vs Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The UE Red Warriors’ stellar teamwork helped them snap their five-game losing streak and secure the victory over the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipina golfers brace for tough outing in TLPGA return

Filipina golfers brace for tough outing in TLPGA return

5 hours ago
With seven of the Top 10 in the LPGA of Taiwan rankings in the fold and a multi-titled Thai ace eager to shoot for a fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Converge rookie Inand Fornilos out to prove worth sans minimal experience in college play

Converge rookie Inand Fornilos out to prove worth sans minimal experience in college play

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
Former high school standout Inand Fornilos will be entering his first PBA season with the Converge FiberXers with a chip on...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's Cheng out with torn ACL

Choco Mucho's Cheng out with torn ACL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ Des Cheng will be out for the rest of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with