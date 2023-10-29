Philippine aquatics community urged to foster cooperation

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine aquatics community can now enjoy peace and harmony as the legality issues raised against the Philippine Aquatics Inc. (PAI), headed by President Michael ‘Miko’ Vargas and Secretary-General Eric Buhain, have been resolved through recognition from the World Aquatics (WA) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

According to Buhain, who also serves as Congressman for the 1st District of Batangas, the process of achieving full compliance was very tedious, starting from the time the previous administration (Philippine Swimming Inc.) was suspended, to the consequential decision of the International Swimming Federation and the POC.

“On behalf of our President Michael "Miko" Vargas, I would like to thank the World Aquatics Bureau headed by President Husain AL Musallam and Executive Director Brent Nowicki for the full recognition of Philippine Aquatics Inc .as Regular member,” said Buhain, an Olympian and Philippine Sports Hall-of-Famer.

In a memorandum sent to Vargas dated October 18, the World Aquatics Bureau confirmed the formal recognition of Philippine Aquatics Inc. as a member of the World Aquatics.

“This decision has been taken by unanimous vote of the World Aquatics Bureau in accordance with Articles 5.3 and 5.4 of the World Aquatics Constitution,” stated in the memo signed by WA Executive Director Brent J. Nowicki and copy furnished to POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino.

The WA recognition of PAI was the vital piece of document used by the POC General Assembly during its meeting last October 27, in formally accepting the group of Vargas as the official swimming body in the country, replacing the suspended PSI.

Buhain also expressed thanks to the Philippine Olympic Committee General Assembly for unanimously voting to approve their recognition as the only NSA for Aquatics in the country.

“With this recognition, we can now honorably represent the Philippines in international competitions,” said Buhain.

With renewed leadership thrust, Buhain urged full cooperation and understanding of the whole aquatics community as the PAI will start a new system for tryouts to make pre-identified international and/or local competitions as National Team members.

The tryouts will serve as the selection process for members of the Philippine Team for the 46th SEA Age Group Aquatics Championship in Thailand, from August 15 to 18, 2024. Interested swimmers whether based locally or internationally must participate in person during this tryout to be considered for pre-identified swimming competitions for 2024, according to Buhain.

“Additional pre-identified competitions will be announced as soon as they are approved by the PAI and confirmed. For the 46th Sea Age Group, the Qualifying Time is 3rd place time of the 45th edition of the Southeast Asian Age Group held in Jakarta. Qualifiers will be fully sponsored by the PAI,” added Buhain.

Buhain also clarified that despite the postponement of the Asian Age Group originally scheduled on December 3-6 and February 26 to March 9, 2024 at the Clark Aquatics Center, the results of the National tryouts held last October 6 to October 15 this year will be retained as the basis for the selection of the 44 team members.

The birthdays of all 800 participants will be checked to ensure that their age group is properly adjusted, according to Buhain.