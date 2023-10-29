^

Sports

Espiritu Santo Trophy: Malixi ties for 25th; Philippines ends up 19th

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 2:30pm
Espiritu Santo Trophy: Malixi ties for 25th; Philippines ends up 19th
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi rode on a three-birdie spree from No. 2 on her way home as she rescued a 70 and finished joint 25th in individual play even as the Philippines wound up 19th in the Espirito Santo Trophy ruled by South Korea in UAE Saturday.

Junia Gabasa, who counted for the team in the first three days, also made it to the scoring act in the final round but the Cebuana ace floundered with a 79 after a 69, 73 and 71 and tumbled to tied 51st instead in individual competitions topped by Taiwanese Huai-Chien Hsu.

But while Gabasa wavered, Malixi sustained her third round 69, snapping a one-birdie, one-bogey card at the back of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club with three straight birdies from No. 2. She would’ve clinched solo 25th but bogeyed the ninth and settled for a share of it with five others with a 34-36.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi, who carded back-to-back 74s in the first two rounds, pooled a 287, 12 strokes behind Hsu, who upstaged some of the world’s top amateurs with a 275 total after a 69 for a two-shot victory over world No. 3 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio.

The Spaniard closed out with a second straight 70 for a 277 while Korean Kyorim Seo fired a 71 for third at 278.

Malixi and Gabasa’s 149 aggregate for. 578 total as the Philippines ended up 19th in team play won Korea in runaway fashion. The Koreans assembled a 139 for a 554, four shots clear of Chinese-Taipei, who scored a 558 after a 140.

Spain took the bronze with a 559 after a 144.

Grace Quintanilla also skied to a 79 and finished tied 91st with a 305.

Gabasa parred the first eight holes at the back but dropped two strokes on the 18th and failed to recover. She made another double bogey on the second, yielded a shot on the sixth and dropped two strokes on No. 9 for a 41-38.

vuukle comment

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing...
Sports
fbtw
abtest
Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas meet Matildas

Filipinas meet Matildas

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Ninety-six days after its massive upset of fancied New Zealand and its hordes of home supporters, the Philippines is gunning...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeths eye &lsquo;doubles&rsquo;

Brodeths eye ‘doubles’

15 hours ago
Siblings Kimi and Kenzo Brodeth go for another pair of “doubles” in the Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates survive rough sailing, book win No. 8

Pirates survive rough sailing, book win No. 8

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines went to Jearlan Omandac and Renz Villegas when it mattered as it survived Emilio Aguinaldo College,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipina golfers brace for tough outing in TLPGA return

Filipina golfers brace for tough outing in TLPGA return

4 hours ago
With seven of the Top 10 in the LPGA of Taiwan rankings in the fold and a multi-titled Thai ace eager to shoot for a fourth...
Sports
fbtw
Converge rookie Inand Fornilos out to prove worth sans minimal experience in college play

Converge rookie Inand Fornilos out to prove worth sans minimal experience in college play

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Former high school standout Inand Fornilos will be entering his first PBA season with the Converge FiberXers with a chip on...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's Cheng out with torn ACL

Choco Mucho's Cheng out with torn ACL

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ Des Cheng will be out for the rest of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao deflects credit to teammates after triple-double

La Salle's Quiambao deflects credit to teammates after triple-double

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The first triple-double in the UAAP in five years is a product of the system, La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao said.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with