Espiritu Santo Trophy: Malixi ties for 25th; Philippines ends up 19th

MANILA, Philippines -- Rianne Malixi rode on a three-birdie spree from No. 2 on her way home as she rescued a 70 and finished joint 25th in individual play even as the Philippines wound up 19th in the Espirito Santo Trophy ruled by South Korea in UAE Saturday.

Junia Gabasa, who counted for the team in the first three days, also made it to the scoring act in the final round but the Cebuana ace floundered with a 79 after a 69, 73 and 71 and tumbled to tied 51st instead in individual competitions topped by Taiwanese Huai-Chien Hsu.

But while Gabasa wavered, Malixi sustained her third round 69, snapping a one-birdie, one-bogey card at the back of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club with three straight birdies from No. 2. She would’ve clinched solo 25th but bogeyed the ninth and settled for a share of it with five others with a 34-36.

The ICTSI-backed Malixi, who carded back-to-back 74s in the first two rounds, pooled a 287, 12 strokes behind Hsu, who upstaged some of the world’s top amateurs with a 275 total after a 69 for a two-shot victory over world No. 3 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio.

The Spaniard closed out with a second straight 70 for a 277 while Korean Kyorim Seo fired a 71 for third at 278.

Malixi and Gabasa’s 149 aggregate for. 578 total as the Philippines ended up 19th in team play won Korea in runaway fashion. The Koreans assembled a 139 for a 554, four shots clear of Chinese-Taipei, who scored a 558 after a 140.

Spain took the bronze with a 559 after a 144.

Grace Quintanilla also skied to a 79 and finished tied 91st with a 305.

Gabasa parred the first eight holes at the back but dropped two strokes on the 18th and failed to recover. She made another double bogey on the second, yielded a shot on the sixth and dropped two strokes on No. 9 for a 41-38.