Akowe, Bullpups roll to 8-game sweep in PG Flex cagefest

NU players and coaches pose with tournament director Horacio Lim after winning the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament.

MANILA, Philippines -- Collins Akowe put on a monster double-double performance and helped National University slip past Adamson, 66-60, to complete an eight-game sweep of the title in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament on Saturday, October 28, at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

The hulking Akowe threw his weight around early on the way to scoring 34 points– more than half of the team’s output – apart from posting 19 boards and two assists in 31 minutes of action.

Akowe’s finest performance in the eighth-team and month-long tournament not only embellished his status but also drew attention from collegiate coaches.

It also came at the opportune time of the tournament’s winner-take-all match that capped his dominating show in the short tournament organized by UCBL tournament director Horacio Lim.

NU’s title win installed itself as the team to beat in the coming UAAP tournament and a strong warning to reigning champion Far Eastern University.

The Baby Tamaraws, on the other hand, settled for third after downing Letran, 77-69.

Despite Akowe’s stellar showing, the Bullpups needed the heroics of Chad Cartel to finally take the fight of the Baby Falcons who pulled to within 64-60 on a triple by Earl Medina.

Showing steely resolve, Cartel made two pressure-packed charities with only 11 ticks.

In a desperate move, Adamson made a quick attempt, but failed. And though it pulled off an offensive rebound, Medina’s 3-point attempt was off the mark this time.