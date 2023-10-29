^

Ball movement keys Red Warriors slump-breaking win vs Tigers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 11:57am
Ball movement keys Red Warriors slump-breaking win vs Tigers
Team work made the dream work for the UE Red Warriors
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The UE Red Warriors’ stellar teamwork helped them snap their five-game losing streak and secure the victory over the hapless UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 86 basketball tournament, UE head coach Jack Santiago said.

UE broke out of its slump and scored a big 86-73 win over cellar-dweller UST.

In the game, the team shot 33-of-72 from the field.

Of the 33 shots, they had 29 assists.

Santiago told reporters after the game that they have been giving emphasis on teamwork even in practice.

“That is what we have been lacking, teamwork. Actually, if you enter our dugout, you will see there the big word: teamwork,” he said in Filipino.

“That is why we were struggling, it is because our extra passes have been lacking. So we spliced videos wherein we showed forced shots. And, we showed games where we have three or four passes before shooting. And, we looked good doing that,” he added.

For his part, Ethan Galang, who finished with 11 points, lauded the team for setting him up in the right positions as he sank three of his four 3-pointers.

“We had almost 30 assists. When we move the ball, it makes us look undefeated,” Galang said.

“When we move the ball, we will be a top team,” he emphasized.

Four Red Warriors had at least five assists.

Foreign student athlete Precious Momowei had a double-double performance of 17 points and 18 boards, but he also had five assists.

Abdul Sawat also had 17 markers and five assists.

Rey Remogat finished with eight assists, while Jack Cruz-Dumont had seven dishes.

“So I’m very happy with the performance of the boys. At least they followed instructions,” Santiago said.

“We just need to cross the hump. The good thing for us is because we have a week to prepare for the next game. We have fresh legs and a break to recover."

The Red Warriors are currently in seventh place with a 3-6 slate.

