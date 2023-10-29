^

Converge rookie Inand Fornilos out to prove worth sans minimal experience in college play

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 10:18am
MANILA, Philippines -- Former high school standout Inand Fornilos will be entering his first PBA season with the Converge FiberXers with a chip on his shoulder.

Fornilos, who earlier stuffed the stat sheet with double-doubles for the UST Tiger Cubs, suddenly transferred to the La Salle Green Hills, putting up stellar numbers for the team.

With the Greenies, he was part of the Mythical Five and All-Defense teams. He also won a championship with the team.

In college, the 6-foot-2 forward was almost not used by the stacked Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Despite playing minimal games in college, he was taken in the third round by Converge with the 31st overall pick.

The team announced the wing’s contract signing on October 2.

For Fornilos, it is up to him to prove why he was drafted despite not being able to show out in college.

“Of course, I have a chip on my shoulder. I have to prove why Inand Fornilos is drafted,” the 6-foot-2 forward told Philstar.com at the sidelines of the PBA Media Day.

“Yes, let’s say that I am a high school standout. But, what we are talking about is college. And I did not play during college,” he added.

So, what can the unheralded PBA rookie bring to the table?

Fornilos said he will give what he has been providing ever since -- energy.

“Every time I practice, every time I go to work, every time I go to the facility, I have a mission. I got something to do,” he said.

“My effort, that is what I can bring. That is what I can confidently say I can bring to the table.”

The athletic wing revealed he has fully transitioned to becoming a small forward -- a far cry from the center and power forward positions he used to play in high school.

And he has worked on his perimeter game as he adjusted his play.

“I worked on my shooting, especially because in the system of Coach Aldin (Ayo), I have to become a threat from behind the 3-point line,” the rookie bared.

And as he enters the first year of his PBA career, Fornilos said he only wants one thing -- to satisfy the organization he would play in.

“I want to win a championship, of course. As much as possible, every conference. But we live in the real world, so whatever we can muster, I’ll take,” he reiterated.

