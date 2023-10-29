La Salle's Quiambao deflects credit to teammates after triple-double

MANILA, Philippines -- The first triple-double in the UAAP in five years is a product of the system, La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao said.

In the Green Archers’ win against the NU Bulldogs on Saturday evening, Quiambao finished with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

It is the first triple-double since then-UST Tiger CJ Cansino did it exactly five years ago.

While he is happy with his feat, the well-rounded forward deferred the praise to the team.

“Of course, I am happy, but first of all, [the triple-double] came from the system of the coaching staff,” he told reporters after their 88-78 victory.

The frontrunner in the Most Valuable Player race bared that he just did not want to be on the losing end against NU once again. The Bulldogs narrowly defeated the Taft-based cagers in the first round, 80-77.

“I had double effort because we lost against them in the first round,” Quiambao said.

“So, it seemed like I had something to prove that that could not happen again,” he added.

Quiambao’s big game not only broke the five-game winning streak of NU, but gave La Salle its third straight victory.

La Salle solidified its hold in the third spot after they rose to a 6-3 win-loss record.

NU, meanwhile, dropped to 7-2, behind league-leading UP.

“I am happy with the achievement, but it does not end here. We will focus on the next game,” Quiambao said.

The Archers will be facing UP next on November 5 as they try to continue their winning ways.