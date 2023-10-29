^

Sports

La Salle's Quiambao deflects credit to teammates after triple-double

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 9:28am
La Salle's Quiambao deflects credit to teammates after triple-double
Kevin Quiambao had a triple double against NU Saturday night.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The first triple-double in the UAAP in five years is a product of the system, La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao said.

In the Green Archers’ win against the NU Bulldogs on Saturday evening, Quiambao finished with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds.

It is the first triple-double since then-UST Tiger CJ Cansino did it exactly five years ago.

While he is happy with his feat, the well-rounded forward deferred the praise to the team.

“Of course, I am happy, but first of all, [the triple-double] came from the system of the coaching staff,” he told reporters after their 88-78 victory.

The frontrunner in the Most Valuable Player race bared that he just did not want to be on the losing end against NU once again. The Bulldogs narrowly defeated the Taft-based cagers in the first round, 80-77.

“I had double effort because we lost against them in the first round,” Quiambao said.

“So, it seemed like I had something to prove that that could not happen again,” he added.

Quiambao’s big game not only broke the five-game winning streak of NU, but gave La Salle its third straight victory.

La Salle solidified its hold in the third spot after they rose to a 6-3 win-loss record.

NU, meanwhile, dropped to 7-2, behind  league-leading UP.

“I am happy with the achievement, but it does not end here. We will focus on the next game,” Quiambao said.

The Archers will be facing UP next on November 5 as they try to continue their winning ways.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing...
Sports
fbtw
Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates survive rough sailing, book win No. 8

Pirates survive rough sailing, book win No. 8

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines went to Jearlan Omandac and Renz Villegas when it mattered as it survived Emilio Aguinaldo College,...
Sports
fbtw
New role for Arwind

New role for Arwind

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
For nine-time PBA champion and two-time PBA Finals MVP Arwind Santos, there is life after the PBA where he became a certified...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeths eye &lsquo;doubles&rsquo;

Brodeths eye ‘doubles’

9 hours ago
Siblings Kimi and Kenzo Brodeth go for another pair of “doubles” in the Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quiambao posts triple-double as Archers end Bulldogs streak

Quiambao posts triple-double as Archers end Bulldogs streak

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs'...
Sports
fbtw
SSL quarterfinals: Lady Blazers stay alive vs Golden Tigresses

SSL quarterfinals: Lady Blazers stay alive vs Golden Tigresses

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
NCAA champion College of St. Benilde turned back the University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 23-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11, to force...
Sports
fbtw
Knights squander double-digit lead in loss to Cardinals

Knights squander double-digit lead in loss to Cardinals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Letran Knights blew an 11-point lead and succumbed to the Mapua Cardinals, 69-66, in their NCAA Season 99 duel Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Red Warriors end slump, tame Tigers

Red Warriors end slump, tame Tigers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The UE Red Warriors broke their five-game losing streak after dealing the UST Growling Tigers another painful loss, 86-73,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with