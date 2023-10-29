Blacklist International unseats ECHO, books M-Series berth

Blacklist International's Edward "Edward" Dapadap is lifted by his teammates as he is proclaimed the match MVP.

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International is making its third straight M-Series appearance after defeating defending champions ECHO, 3-1, in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 lower bracket finals.

While the two teams were equal at the early stages of Games 1 and 2, the Agents were able to turn the tide to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

On the brink of elimination, ECHO made a tactical decision to sub its roamer Jaypee to Yawi, which proved vital as Cabrera helped ECHO deny Blacklist International the sweep with a Game 3 win.

But the momentum was short-lived as Blacklist International adjusted to the changes in ECHO's roster, wiping out the Orcas in the 18th minute of the game to secure its ticket to the M5 World Championship. This would be the team's third consecutive M-Series appearance since winning the M3 Championship.

But the season isn't over as Blacklist International will face AP.Bren for the MPL Philippines Season 12 crown on Sunday, October 29, at 5 p.m.