^

Sports

Blacklist International unseats ECHO, books M-Series berth

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2023 | 8:27am
Blacklist International unseats ECHO, books M-Series berth
Blacklist International's Edward "Edward" Dapadap is lifted by his teammates as he is proclaimed the match MVP.
MPL PH

MANILA, Philippines – Blacklist International is making its third straight M-Series appearance after defeating defending champions ECHO, 3-1, in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines Season 12 lower bracket finals.

While the two teams were equal at the early stages of Games 1 and 2, the Agents were able to turn the tide to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

On the brink of elimination, ECHO made a tactical decision to sub its roamer Jaypee to Yawi, which proved vital as Cabrera helped ECHO deny Blacklist International the sweep with a Game 3 win.

But the momentum was short-lived as Blacklist International adjusted to the changes in ECHO's roster, wiping out the Orcas in the 18th minute of the game to secure its ticket to the M5 World Championship. This would be the team's third consecutive M-Series appearance since winning the M3 Championship.

But the season isn't over as Blacklist International will face AP.Bren for the MPL Philippines Season 12 crown on Sunday, October 29, at 5 p.m.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

MOBILE LEGENDS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

'Blows our mind': Cone, Gin Kings caught off-guard by Brownlee doping news

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone on Friday night admitted that they were surprised by the move of the International Testing...
Sports
fbtw
Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

Cone glad to have Bishop by his side

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Though saddened by the absence of Justin Brownlee, coach Tim Cone sees a lot to look forward to in Ginebra’s title-retention...
Sports
fbtw
Pirates survive rough sailing, book win No. 8

Pirates survive rough sailing, book win No. 8

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Lyceum of the Philippines went to Jearlan Omandac and Renz Villegas when it mattered as it survived Emilio Aguinaldo College,...
Sports
fbtw
New role for Arwind

New role for Arwind

By Joaquin M. Henson | 9 hours ago
For nine-time PBA champion and two-time PBA Finals MVP Arwind Santos, there is life after the PBA where he became a certified...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeths eye &lsquo;doubles&rsquo;

Brodeths eye ‘doubles’

9 hours ago
Siblings Kimi and Kenzo Brodeth go for another pair of “doubles” in the Gov. Manuel Sagarbarria National Junior...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kevin&rsquo;s triple-double lifts La Salle over NU

Kevin’s triple-double lifts La Salle over NU

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao lived up to his stature as leader of the MVP race.
Sports
fbtw
F2 turns back Galeries in Ilocos Sur

F2 turns back Galeries in Ilocos Sur

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
F2 Logistics overcame an error-prone game as it survived Galeries Tower, 25-15, 25-22, 25-17, yesterday to boost its semifinal...
Sports
fbtw
Pampanga, San Juan take series openers

Pampanga, San Juan take series openers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Top-seeded Pampanga drubbed Caloocan, 74-63, while San Juan stunned reigning champion Nueva Ecija, 86-82, in Game 1 of the...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas meet Matildas

Filipinas meet Matildas

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Ninety-six days after its massive upset of fancied New Zealand and its hordes of home supporters, the Philippines is gunning...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with