Quiambao posts triple-double as Archers end Bulldogs streak

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 6:59pm
Quiambao posts triple-double as Archers end Bulldogs streak
La Salle's Kevin Quiambao finished with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds against the NU Bulldogs.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- Kevin Quiambao registered UAAP Season 86's first triple-double as he helped the La Salle Green Archers halt the NU Bulldogs' five-game winning streak, 88-78, Saturday night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay city.

Quiambao, the MVP race leader in the men's basketball tournament, finished the game with 17 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds for La Salle.

His triple-double is also the first since CJ Cansino pulled off the same exactly five years ago while still with UST.

On Sunday, the Green Archers used a massive second quarter to break away from the streaking Bulldogs.

Their lead rose to 18, and the steady play of Quiambao guided the Taft-based cagers to the bounce-back victory over NU.

La Salle's Jonnel Policarpio followed suit with a near double-double of 15 points and eight rebounds.

Omar John led NU with 16 points and nine boards.

La Salle outrebounded NU, 48-35, and also dished out more assists, 30-16.

The Archers thus bounced back from their 80-77 loss to the Bulldogs in the first round.

La Salle rose to a 6-3 win-loss record, while NU dropped to 7-2.

