^

Sports

Pagdanganan stays in hunt with clutch eagle

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 4:28pm
Pagdanganan stays in hunt with clutch eagle
Bianca Pagdanganan
Released

MANILA, Philippines -- Bianca Pagdanganan moved to joint third with a scrambling 71, but fell farther back by four as Taiwanese Wei-Ling Hsu pulled away with a 69 for a three-stroke lead compatriot Vivian Hou after three rounds of the Wistron Ladies Open in Taoyuan, Taiwan Saturday.

But the Filipina ace needed to cash in on a big break on the par-4 12th, which she eagled to bounce back from a one-over card, salvage a 36-35 and stayed in the hunt for a second LPGA Tour of Taiwan title at 212 despite another struggle at the Sunrise Golf and Country Club’s unpredictable surface.

The power-hitting ICTSI-backed shotmaker is gunning for a second TLPGA title after winning the inaugural Anvaya Cove Ladies Invitational in Bataan last February. But she won’t be able to join the other Filipinas in the Party Golfers Ladies Open in two weeks time in Hsinchu county to honor a previous commitment on the LPGA Tour.

She is set to play in the Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on November 9-12 in Belleair, Florida, where she aims for a strong finish in an attempt to improve or keep her spot at No. 56 in the Race to CME Globe Season for a spot in the rich CME Group Tour Championship on November 16-19 in Naples, also in Florida.

“I’m currently in the bubble for the CME Group Tour Championship,” said Pagdanganan. “My game feels good, so hopefully, I can put together a good final round.”

But Hsu has built a big cushion for the final round battle, bucking a bogey-bogey start with birdies on Nos. 4 and 8. After another birdie-bogey exchange from No. 10, she rattled off three birdies in the next five holes then rebounded from another miscue on No. 17 with a birdie on the last.

Her 36-33 card and a 208 kept her three shots clear of Hou, who birdied two of the last three holes to rescue a 71 for a 211.

Thai Wichanee Meechai, meanwhile, tied Pagdanganan at 212, also after a 71 while Ching Huang battled back from a frontside 39 with a 33 to salvage a 72 for a 213.

vuukle comment

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship

AP.Bren qualifies for M5 World Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
The Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines has its first M5 World Championship representatives AP.Bren...
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs, Archers in grudge match

Bulldogs, Archers in grudge match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Streaking National U and La Salle go at it once more in a gigantic duel between top contenders as they jockey for position...
Sports
fbtw
Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG Philippines

Coach Panda clarifies 'last chapter' of RSG Philippines

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Emotions were high at the conclusion of the lower bracket semifinals of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Professional League (MPL)...
Sports
fbtw
Lillard fires 39 in Bucks debut

Lillard fires 39 in Bucks debut

16 hours ago
NBA superstar guard Damian Lillard made a spectacular debut with the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 39 points on Thursday to spark...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots primed for PBA championship run

Hotshots primed for PBA championship run

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
With an intact core and with an impressive preseason in the books, the Magnolia Hotshots are eyeing to get back to the finals...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Malixi fights back with 69; Gabasa cards 71

Malixi fights back with 69; Gabasa cards 71

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Rianne Malixi finally put in the kind of round sorely missing in the first two days of the Espirito Santo Trophy, coming away...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeths ready for fresh romp in PPS Dumaguete netfest&nbsp;

Brodeths ready for fresh romp in PPS Dumaguete netfest 

2 hours ago
Siblings Kimi and Kenzo Brodeth look to extend their domination of the PPS-PEPP junior tennis circuit to Dumaguete as they...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao meets Ronaldo as boxing, sports stars descend on Saudi for Fury-Ngannou bout

Pacquiao meets Ronaldo as boxing, sports stars descend on Saudi for Fury-Ngannou bout

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao and Cristiano Ronaldo were all smiles when they met each other in Saudi Arabia.
Sports
fbtw
'I&rsquo;m not Australian for that day': Filipinas&rsquo; Aussie coach goes all in vs Matildas

'I’m not Australian for that day': Filipinas’ Aussie coach goes all in vs Matildas

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Philippine women’s national football team head coach Mark Torcaso banished thoughts of his Australian roots as his Filipinas...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with