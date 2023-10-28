Chiefs pull rug from under Lions

MANILA, Philippines — Jade Talampas went on a three-point scoring spree in the fourth quarter in powering Arellano University to a shock 74-72 victory over San Beda in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday.

Talampas unloaded 14 of his team-best 18 points in the fourth quarter he laced with three booming treys as the Chiefs claimed their second win in 10 games and breathed life to their flickering Final Four hopes.

One of the three-pointers by the 6-2, 23-year-old forward from Mindoro came with just five seconds to go that ended up as the dagger after San Beda’s Jomel Puno’s layup attempt to knot the count and force overtime ended up short.

And then the jubilant Chiefs celebrated at centercourt like it won a title.

It was a painful defeat for the Lions, who came in riding the crest of a four-game streak and were on the verge of catching up with the pace-setting Mapua Cardinals (8-2).

But San Beda blew the opportunity and slipped from solo No. 2 to a share of No. 3 with Lyceum of the Philippines U on 7-3 records.

AU succeeded on its plan to stick to Jacob Cortez, San Beda’s leading scorer, like a leech and held him to his lowest output of the season with two points.

Cortez went 0-of-11 from the field, including 0-of-4 clip from the arc.

In the other game, Jose Rizal U rode on team captain Ry dela Rosa’s best effort this year as it repulsed San Sebastian, 79-72, to jump to solo fourth with a 7-4 slate.

The Stags stumbled to 3-8.