Mangliwan pockets gold in Para Games

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Mangliwan pockets gold in Para Games
In this handout photo from the Olympic Information Services (OIS) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) taken and released on August 27, 2021, Japan's Hirokazu Ueyonabaru ahead of USA's Gianfranco Iannotta, Phiippines' Jerrold Pete Mangliwan and Mexico's Leonardo De Jesus Perez Juarez compete in the men's 400m - T52 final during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.
OIS / IOC / AFP / Joel Marklund

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino wheelchair racer Jerrold Pete Mangliwan showed iron will as he struck gold yesterday even as the country’s chess team moved on the verge of adding more to its already big golden haul in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games yesterday.

Mangliwan clocked a career-best one minute and 1.54 seconds in capturing the men’s 400-meter T52 gold in a breakthrough victory in this quadrennial game, hiking the Filipinos’ total gold medal haul to five.

It came just a few days after the battle-scarred Paralympic veteran copped the silver in the 100m T52 with a clocking of 18.65 seconds – another personal best – that was his first medal in five Asiad appearances.

On Thursday night, tanker Gary Bejino pocketed the 400m freestyle S6 bronze in 5:44.31.

Meanwhile, the Filipino woodpushers, headed by Cheryl Angot, moved into gold contention in at least three events.

Angot split the point with countrywoman Cheyzer Mendoza, who grabbed the women’s individual standard P1 gold the day before, to lead the rapid event with 4.5 points going into the last two rounds.

