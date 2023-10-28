Bulldogs, Archers in grudge match

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking National U and La Salle go at it once more in a gigantic duel between top contenders as they jockey for position behind pacesetting University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Action erupts at 4 p.m. for the main game of the double-header that also features the struggling University of the East (2-6) and Santo Tomas (1-7) at 2 p.m. on the second day of the crucial second round.

The Bulldogs enter the battle as the hottest team in the league with five straight wins at 7-1 for a tie with the Maroons as the Green Archers (5-3), led by MVP race leader Kevin Quiambao, lurk at third spot with two wins in a row.

NU’s barrage includes an 80-77 win over La Salle in the first round, paving the way for a potential repeat to shore up its drive to the Final Four – albeit with an expected payback bid from the hoopers of Taft.