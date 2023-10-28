Eyes on Petro Gazz in PVL Candon gig

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz hopes to sustain its fiery form as it goes for a share of the lead with Creamline in tackling Nxled in the Premier Volleyball League’s Northern swing at the Candon City Arena in Ilocos Sur today.

The Angels have swooped down on their first two assignments including a quick, merciless 25-11, 25-4, 25-23 victory over the Gerflor Defenders last week in Batangas City.

Another victory over the Chameleons, who have split their first two outings, in their 4 p.m. game would catapult the Angels on top alongside the mighty Cool Smashers (3-0) in the league’s return to the region since holding a historic bubble in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte two years ago.