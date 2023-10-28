^

Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2023 | 12:00am
Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw
Cebu nipped Myanmar’s Shan United FC, 1-0, with Ken Murayama firing the marginal goal at the 29th minute to the delight of its supporters at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

MANILA, Philippines — Dynamic Herb Cebu scored its breakthrough win at home while Stallion Laguna drew on the road as Philippine clubs broke out of a losing slump in the AFC Cup Thursday night.

Cebu nipped Myanmar’s Shan United FC, 1-0, with Ken Murayama firing the marginal goal at the 29th minute to the delight of its supporters at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The debuting Cebuano team bounced back after starting its Group F campaign with setbacks to Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Crown at Rizal, 0-3, and Australia’s MacArthur in Sydney, 2-8.

Cebu climbed to third at three points while sending winless Shah to the cellar with zero.

Meanwhile, a fading Stallion settled for a 2-2 tie with Malaysian host Terengganu FC for its first point in Group G. Like Cebu, Laguna lost its initial two assignments, 2-5 to Indonesia’s Bali United and 1-9 to Australia’s Central Coast Mariners.

It was a heartbreaking ending for Stallion, which held a two-goal headstart on strikes by Fin McDaniel (sixth minute) and Junior Ngong Sam (41st) but surrendered two late goals in each half.

Sony Norde pulled Terengganu one back with a close-range shot in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.

