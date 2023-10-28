Cebu booters strike, Laguna settles for draw

Cebu nipped Myanmar’s Shan United FC, 1-0, with Ken Murayama firing the marginal goal at the 29th minute to the delight of its supporters at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

MANILA, Philippines — Dynamic Herb Cebu scored its breakthrough win at home while Stallion Laguna drew on the road as Philippine clubs broke out of a losing slump in the AFC Cup Thursday night.

The debuting Cebuano team bounced back after starting its Group F campaign with setbacks to Cambodia’s Phnom Penh Crown at Rizal, 0-3, and Australia’s MacArthur in Sydney, 2-8.

Cebu climbed to third at three points while sending winless Shah to the cellar with zero.

Meanwhile, a fading Stallion settled for a 2-2 tie with Malaysian host Terengganu FC for its first point in Group G. Like Cebu, Laguna lost its initial two assignments, 2-5 to Indonesia’s Bali United and 1-9 to Australia’s Central Coast Mariners.

It was a heartbreaking ending for Stallion, which held a two-goal headstart on strikes by Fin McDaniel (sixth minute) and Junior Ngong Sam (41st) but surrendered two late goals in each half.

Sony Norde pulled Terengganu one back with a close-range shot in the second minute of first-half stoppage time.