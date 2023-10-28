ALIAC 5 triumphs
October 28, 2023 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Host Air Link International Aviation College (ALIAC) essayed a 74-71 come-from-behind win over the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) to open the 15th Inter-Scholastic Athletic Association (ISAA) basketball tournament Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.
Gabby Faisan drained the go-ahead basket in the last 23 seconds as Jovi Manlapig hit the insurance free throws for the Blazing Phoenix.
