Curtain rises for SSL quarters

MANILA, Philippines — Top seeds National U, Far Eastern U, Santo Tomas and Adamson shoot for quick Final Four tickets against separate counterparts in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championships Season 2 quarterfinals this weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

NU goes up against University of the East in the Sunday bill that will also feature a duel between Adamson and Arellano.

Far Eastern and UST today take on Ateneo and St. Benilde at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.

NU (6-0) and UST (5-1) topped Pool E while FEU (5-1) and Adamson (5-1) led Pool F to clinch win-once bonuses in the quarterfinals.