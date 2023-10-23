^

Sports

8th STY International Gymnastics Cup: A showcase of talent and excellence

PGAA STY Gymnastics and Sports Center emerged as the overall team champion while 10-year-old Euan "EJ" Jireh secured an impressive third-place finish in her category.
MANILA, Philippines — The 8th STY International Gymnastics Cup, held at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex, was a breathtaking display of talent and skill of young gymnasts from around the globe.

From October 20 to 22, over 600 young gymnasts from Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand and the Philippines converged to compete in this prestigious event. Hosted by the PGAA STY Gymnastics and Sports Center, the competition highlighted the exceptional skills and unwavering commitment of these promising athletes.

One standout athlete who graced the event was 10-year-old Euan “EJ” Jireh, a rising star from the PGAA STY Gymnastics team. EJ demonstrated exceptional skill and talent, surpassing 47 gymnasts from various countries to secure an impressive third-place finish in her category.

She graciously expressed her gratitude to her coaches and supportive parents, whose unwavering guidance and encouragement played a pivotal role in her victory.

Notably, PGAA STY Gymnastics and Sports Center emerged as the overall team champion, showcasing their commitment to nurturing and developing young talent in gymnastics.

The 8th STY International Gymnastics Cup provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities and compete at an international level. The event fostered camaraderie and friendly competition, highlighting the universal language of sport.

As the competition came to a close, Butch Ty, president and head coach of PGAA STY Gymnastics and Sports Center, expressed gratitude to all participants for their breathtaking performances and the camaraderie forged among them.

The 8th STY International Gymnastics Cup has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the gymnastics community, inspiring young athletes to strive for excellence and pursue their dreams.

