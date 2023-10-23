Quiambao, Dela Rosa lead UAAP MVP tally

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao and Ateneo’s Kacey dela Rosa spearhead the MVP race in men’s and women’s basketball, respectively, as the UAAP Season 86 action heats up entering the second round.

Quiambao flaunted an all-around average of 16.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.86 block in the first round for 84.7 statistical points (SPs) as the Archers cracked the Final Four with a 4-3 record.

Chasing him in the derby are University of the Philippines Malick Diouf (78.1), teammate Evan Nelle (74.1), University of the East’s Rey Remogat (73.7) and Far Eastern University’s LJay Gonzales (66.4).

Diouf, the reigning MVP, emerged as the top rebounder at 14.7 per game as UST ace Nic Cabañero topped the scoring column with 20.57 points. Remogat (7.29) led in assists, UP’s JD Cagulangan (1.86) in steals and Ateneo’s Joseph Obasa (3.29) in blocks.

UE’s Wello Lingolingo (48.1%) was the best 3-point shooter in the first round, NU’s Steve Nash Enriquez strived from the foul line (87.5%) while UST’s Angelo Crisostomo was efficient from the overall field at 60% shooting.

For her part, Dela Rosa stood tall over her peers with monstrous numbers of 18.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.43 blocks for 85.0 SPs for the fourth-running Eagles (5-2) in women’s play.

FEU’s Josee Kaputu (81.1), UST's Kent Pastrana (76.1), UP’s Favour Onoh (74.3) and Ateneo’s Junize Calago (72.0) completed the top five candidates so far.

Leading in different categories were Kaputu in points (22.6), Onoh (13.7) in rebounds, Ateneo’s Jhazmin Joson (5.6) in assists, NU’s Stefanie Berberabe (4.3) in steals and Onoh (3.4) in blocks.

La Salle’s Louise dela Paz was the best sharpshooter in the first round, both from the free throw line (87.5%) and rainbow country (47%). NU’s Karl Pingol had the best overall field goal clip at 58.5%.