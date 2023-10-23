Shakey’s Super League: Adamson, UST catch quarters bus

MANILA, Philippines – Adamson turned back College of St. Benilde, 25-18, 10-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-8, while UST drubbed Ateneo, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18, to clinch the last quarterfinal incentives in the Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Collegiate Pre-Season Championship Season 2 over the weekend at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila.

The Lady Falcons wrapped up their playoff campaign at 5-1 to finish behind Far Eastern U (5-1) in Pool F as the Golden Tigresses (5-1) joined reigning champion National U (6-0) as leaders in Pool E.

All four squads will sport win-once bonuses in the crossover quarterfinals against lower-ranked teams in both pools at the end of the preliminary round and the playoff groupings.

NU tangles with UE (No. 4 in Pool F), FEU clashes against Ateneo (No. 4 in Pool E), UST battles St. Benilde (No. 3 in Pool F) and Adamson collides with Arellano (No. 3 in Pool E) in the quarterfinals this weekend.

Maria Rochelle Lalongisip sizzled with a career-high of 21 points on 18 hits, two aces and a block as Adamson erased a 1-2 set deficit against the team of its former coach Jerry Yee.

“’Yung motivation ko po lang po for this game ay syempre ‘yung mga teammates ko rin. Pinaghirapan po namin ito sa training,” said Lalongisip for the wards of coach JP Yude.

For UST, Cassie Carballo tallied 15 excellent sets to command a scattered attack from Jonna Perdido (9), Kyla Cordora (7), Mary Banagua (6), Regina Jurado (6), Angeline Poyos (5) and Athena Abbu (5).

“Kumapit lang po talaga kami at hindi namin pinabayaan ‘yung isa’t-isa. Kung may isang nawawala, mayroong mga sumasalo. Teamwork lang din talaga at hard work,” said Carballo as the Kungfu Reyes-mentored squad avenged its lone loss to NU.