^

Sports

Alcala focuses on swimming improvement ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 title defense

Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 12:43pm
Alcala focuses on swimming improvement ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 title defense
John Alcala
IRONMAN 70.3

MANILA, Philippines – John Alcala is determined to transition from being a bewildered winner to a top contender, focusing on strengthening his weakest area in defense of the crown in the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa on November 12.

“I never skip a workout and I do a little extra especially in the swim part, kasi yun ang weakest ko,” said Alcala during a break in training for the blue-ribbon event in the country’s tropical paradise.

The Dipolog City ace, who relied on his excellent running skills to emerge the surprise winner of the 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21-km run event in Palawan last year, has gone the extra mile in his swim training to improve this aspect of his performance against a strong international field of competitors.

“I am training hard for this. All eyes on me since I am the defending champion. But I will try my best to defend my title and I will give them a good fight,” said Alcala, who also topped the IM 70.3 Subic Bay last June to showcase his consistent performance in the ever-growing tri-sport.

Registration is ongoing. For details, visit ironman.com/im703-puerto-princesa-register, according to the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events Inc.

Meanwhile, the event — backed by Global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, HOKA, ROKA and Breitling 1884 and Global technical partners Athletic Brewing Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo — will serve as host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship with Puerto Princesa putting up a P500,000 prize for the winning club.

Headlining the early roster in the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship are Gas Coaching, Fit PH, Baguio Benguet Triathlon, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, ArmyNavy SouthTri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports.

The points are counted based on results and number of participants from the tri club.

Despite winning in wet conditions in Subic, Alcala, 29, remains cautious about the potential challenges the upcoming event may present.

“Maraming malalakas na triathletes ngayon. The IM 70.3 (race) is long and tough at maraming factors and pwedeng maka-affect sa performance,” said Alcala, whose campaign is backed by TRI SND Barracuda, HOKA Philippines, DT Swiss and Whey King PH.

Other supporters of IM 70.3 Puerto Princesa are Asia supplier partners Always Advancing, Compressport, Ekoi and Nirvana, media parners Outside+ and Sportograf.com, venue host City of Puerto Princesa and event partners RLC Residences, Sante Barley, Lightwater, Prudential Guarantee, Regent Foods, The STAR, One Sports+ and Cignal.

vuukle comment

IRONMAN

JOHN ALCALA

SWIMMING

TRIATHLON
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
There were no consolations for UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde on Sunday as his side suffered their first loss in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their cool against league leaders UP in a thrilling 99-89 overtime win to cap off their first...
Sports
fbtw
Imports showcase diversity

Imports showcase diversity

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Only Barangay Ginebra hasn’t disclosed its import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, set to start Nov. 5, but the...
Sports
fbtw
Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
San Beda and St. Benilde pulled off a pair of lopsided victories at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to go into the second...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Top-seed Bacoor thwarted Iloilo in Game 3, 72-61, to complete the Final Four cast in the MPBL South Division over the weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Giga Arena goes full blast with well-attended grand finals

Giga Arena goes full blast with well-attended grand finals

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Smart Communications held the grand finals of the Smart Giga Arena Gamerfest at the Mega Trade Hall 2 of the SM Megamall over...
Sports
fbtw
Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to keep UFC lightweight title

Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to keep UFC lightweight title

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Sometimes, you should be careful about what you wish for.
Sports
fbtw
Lillard, Giannis unite to make Bucks an NBA title threat

Lillard, Giannis unite to make Bucks an NBA title threat

2 hours ago
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the NBA's top scorers, have united into a dynamic duo that make the Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Cruz conquers WTT Youth Contender table tennis tilt

Cruz conquers WTT Youth Contender table tennis tilt

2 hours ago
Kheith Rhynne Cruz earned another achievement to her budding career, ruling the U19 girls singles of the World Table Tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Wembanyama heads Spurs revival as NBA season tips off

Wembanyama heads Spurs revival as NBA season tips off

2 hours ago
Victor Wembanyama launches his bid to lead the San Antonio Spurs back to basketball's top table while the defending champion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with