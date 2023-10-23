^

Sports

Giga Arena goes full blast with well-attended grand finals

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 23, 2023 | 12:36pm
Giga Arena goes full blast with well-attended grand finals

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Communications held the grand finals of the Smart Giga Arena Gamerfest at the Mega Trade Hall 2 of the SM Megamall over the weekend in Mandaluyong City with hundreds of participants.

The Giga Arena is a popular online arcade and e-Sport tournament platform exclusively available to Smart wireless subscribers that was launched just last year and is now widely played by gamers in the country.

“We just recently started and we now have 2 million views at the Smart Giga Arena,” said Melvin Sixto Nubla, Smart first vice president and head of consumer marketing and subscription base management.

Smart senior VP and consumer business individual head Alejandro Caeg and AC Valdenor, Dark League Studios chief executive officer, also graced the Sunday festivities.

Apart from the Smart Giga Arena Gamerfest’s Ultimate Battleground Championships, Smart also raffled off cool prizes from vouchers to headphones and other gamer kits.

It also held a Cosplay competition and a meet and greet with the Smart Giga Arena squad.

Lucky fans also got the chance to participate in a showdown with Smart Omega.

Also in the event was Al Chua, the Ginebra San Miguel team governor and manager of the Gilas Pilipinas team that struck gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Sa lahat po me malakas at mahina teams. Yung mahinang team, lumaban lang po kayo pero noong nasa China kami, mahina ang Pilipinas pero nakuha natin gold,” said Chua.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
There were no consolations for UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde on Sunday as his side suffered their first loss in the UAAP...
Sports
fbtw
Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their cool against league leaders UP in a thrilling 99-89 overtime win to cap off their first...
Sports
fbtw
Imports showcase diversity

Imports showcase diversity

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Only Barangay Ginebra hasn’t disclosed its import for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, set to start Nov. 5, but the...
Sports
fbtw
Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

Lions, Blazers rev up hopes

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
San Beda and St. Benilde pulled off a pair of lopsided victories at the Filoil EcoOil Arena yesterday to go into the second...
Sports
fbtw
Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

Bacoor enters MPBL South Final Four

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Top-seed Bacoor thwarted Iloilo in Game 3, 72-61, to complete the Final Four cast in the MPBL South Division over the weekend...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alcala focuses on swimming improvement ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 title defense

Alcala focuses on swimming improvement ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 title defense

1 hour ago
John Alcala is determined to transition from being a bewildered winner to a top contender, focusing on strengthening his weakest...
Sports
fbtw
Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to keep UFC lightweight title

Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to keep UFC lightweight title

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Sometimes, you should be careful about what you wish for.
Sports
fbtw
Lillard, Giannis unite to make Bucks an NBA title threat

Lillard, Giannis unite to make Bucks an NBA title threat

2 hours ago
Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two of the NBA's top scorers, have united into a dynamic duo that make the Milwaukee...
Sports
fbtw
Cruz conquers WTT Youth Contender table tennis tilt

Cruz conquers WTT Youth Contender table tennis tilt

2 hours ago
Kheith Rhynne Cruz earned another achievement to her budding career, ruling the U19 girls singles of the World Table Tennis...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with