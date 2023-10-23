Giga Arena goes full blast with well-attended grand finals

MANILA, Philippines – Smart Communications held the grand finals of the Smart Giga Arena Gamerfest at the Mega Trade Hall 2 of the SM Megamall over the weekend in Mandaluyong City with hundreds of participants.

The Giga Arena is a popular online arcade and e-Sport tournament platform exclusively available to Smart wireless subscribers that was launched just last year and is now widely played by gamers in the country.

“We just recently started and we now have 2 million views at the Smart Giga Arena,” said Melvin Sixto Nubla, Smart first vice president and head of consumer marketing and subscription base management.

Smart senior VP and consumer business individual head Alejandro Caeg and AC Valdenor, Dark League Studios chief executive officer, also graced the Sunday festivities.

Apart from the Smart Giga Arena Gamerfest’s Ultimate Battleground Championships, Smart also raffled off cool prizes from vouchers to headphones and other gamer kits.

It also held a Cosplay competition and a meet and greet with the Smart Giga Arena squad.

Lucky fans also got the chance to participate in a showdown with Smart Omega.

Also in the event was Al Chua, the Ginebra San Miguel team governor and manager of the Gilas Pilipinas team that struck gold in the Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Sa lahat po me malakas at mahina teams. Yung mahinang team, lumaban lang po kayo pero noong nasa China kami, mahina ang Pilipinas pero nakuha natin gold,” said Chua.