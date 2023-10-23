ECHO Proud wins back-to-back MDL titles

Defending their title had been a difficult road with the season's change from 10 to 12 teams.

MANILA, Philippines — ECHO's Mobile Legends Bang Bang Development League (MDL) Team, ECHO Proud, once again made history by winning its second consecutive MDL title after overpowering Omega Neos, 3-1.

In the fully online event even during its regular season, MDL Philippines saw numerous changes from its debut season. Instead of using a group format like the first season, the regular season of the second MDL PH saw all teams — now 12 from previous season's 10 — facing each other in a single round robin.

ECHO and Omega Neos had ended the regular season as top two, facing each other in the upper bracket finals last October 20, where the latter emerged victorious after a reverse sweep, 1-2.

Dropping to the lower bracket, many doubted ECHO Proud as they dropped the first game against TNZ4. But the team secured a reverse sweep thanks to regular season MVP, Mark Justine “Zaida” Palma and his signature Lancelot, to set up a rematch against Omega Neos.

Game 1 saw a dominant lead from Omega Neos but a rush to end the game with the lord saw Omega Neos lose their momentum. ECHO Proud then took the match with a tied score of 20-20 after almost 18 minutes. Omega Neos was able to reduce the best-of-five clash to a best-of-three affair after dominating Game 2.

Not wanting to head to a decider, ECHO Proud saw a change in their draft, with Palma trading his signature Lancelot for new hero Nolan. Though a relatively new hero, Coach Ronnel Jayson “Cjay” Espinoza said that once Nolan had been allowed in the tournament, they always gave it to Zaida to use.

Palma said, "Nung nalaman kong pwede ng gamitin, nanood ako online nung mga combo ni Nolan, ginamit ko sa scrim and natuto ako. Siya yung pinaka confident akong gamitin ngayong playoffs."

This was evident in ECHO Proud's next two victories with Palma's Nolan leading them to the team's second consecutive MDL Philippines title.

"Yung pinagkaiba ng Season 1 sa Season 2, mas dumami yung malalakas na players para sa amin. ‘Di kami magpapabaya, iniisip po namin lagi na lahat kaya sumabay sa amin kahit defending champions kami," said Johnville “Outplayed” Villar.

For Coach Espinoza, he also made sure that the team was not pressured to defend their title.

"Hindi ko binibring-up na defending champion kami, parang normal lang. Kung anu yung ginagalawa nila, yun lang kasi malalakas naman sila eh. Disiplina talaga and wala pong pressure," said Espinoza.

Though the season ends for the development leagues, the team hopes that one day players from the development league could also experience an international tournament.

"If magkaroon ng international MDL, so far kasi dalawa pa lang region yung may MDL Philippines at Indonesia, [if magka international] baka rin maisip ng ibang regions na gumawa rin ng [development league] tsaka malaking tulong po for other players kasi exposure rin po siya," said Villar.