Botched comeback try vs Ateneo should serve as wake-up call, says UP's Monteverde

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 9:02pm
UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – There were no consolations for UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde on Sunday as his side suffered their first loss in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament, falling to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in overtime, 99-89.

Even as the Maroons, with their trademark cardiac basketball, made things interesting at the end of regulation with a 7-0 run to send it into the extra period, Monteverde took no commendations for how his team played.

Rather, the way that they did in that sequence, all 40 minutes of the ball game.

“Yung effort is there but it has to be, we need to learn in such a way na we could do that the whole game,” said Monteverde.

“Nakita ko naman yung sabi niyo na down seven [kami], humabol pa. [We’re] just gonna go back na we just need to be consistent doing things,” he added.

Monteverde also didn’t take any comfort in the fact that their record was blemished early on in the season. Much like any other loss, the tactician said that they felt the impact of the setback.

“Well, syempre, pag talo kung saan man part ng season, masakit yun. Mahirap tanggapin,” he said.

Still, with time to adjust and get things going again in the second round, Monteverde is thankful for the time to get back to the drawing board.

“But at the same time, nasa halfway pa lang kami. And, team is still growing. Yun naman lagi ang focus namin every time when we play,” he said. 

“Every time we talk, yung mga bagay na dapat naming ayusin. Siguro, midway through the season, maganda na magising kami after this.”

Despite the loss, UP heads into the second round beginning Wednesday atop the standings at 6-1.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
