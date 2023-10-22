^

Composure keeps Blue Eagles afloat in huge OT win vs Maroons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 8:30pm
Ateneo's Mason Amos
MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles kept their cool against league leaders UP in a thrilling 99-89 overtime win to cap off their first round campaign in UAAP Season 86.

Just when the Blue Eagles looked in charge of the game at the end of regulation, when they were ahead, 80-73, late in the fourth, the Maroons came storming back with a Francis Lopez-led 7-0 run to send it to overtime.

The Maroons even had a defensive stop in the dying seconds of the fourth that could’ve led to a game-winner.

But the Blue Eagles were hardly shaken in the extra five minutes.

After the game, Mason Amos and Joseph Obasa bared the reason they weren’t overcome with emotion.

“I just think we just did a great job keeping composed. We knew that they were bound to make a comeback because they’re a good team,” Amos said of UP.

“Their guards, again, [are] one of the best in the league so we just stayed composed, stuck to what we could control and I guess that’s how we got it done,” he added.

Amos went on a personal 5-0 run to break the 85-all deadlock in overtime to put Ateneo ahead permanently. He top-scored for Ateneo with 19 points, 10 rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, Obasa, who finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, bared that it was simply a question of who wanted it more between UP and Ateneo.

“I think we were ready for that like we didn’t think it’s gonna be easy, we were sure that they were gonna make a comeback and they were gonna fight. We were prepared for that,” said the Nigerian big man.

“We knew it was gonna be a battle of wills and we just stuck to the game plan and we just trusted each other,” he added.

Coincidentally, it was Ateneo’s third try at getting a win in overtime — and indeed, third time’s the charm.

The win over UP propels Ateneo to the No. 3 spot in the standings with a 4-3 record at the end of the first round.

Meanwhile, UP, though blemished at 6-1, remains at No. 1.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES

BASKETBALL

UAAP
