Blue Eagles humble previously unbeaten Maroons in OT

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 6:38pm
Ateneo's Chris Koon in action, defended by Gerry Abadiano of UP.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – The first Battle of Katipunan of the UAAP Season 86 went to the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles, who narrowly defeated the UP Fighting Maroons, 99-89, in overtime Sunday evening at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. 

Ateneo dealt the Fighting Maroons their first loss in the tournament.

The highly anticipated rematch of last season's championship was as good as advertised, as the two teams traded haymakers in overtime.

With the game tied at 83-all following 3-pointers byJared Brown and Reyland Torres, Chris Koon gave Ateneo the advantage with a midrange jumper. 

Malick Diouf tied the game with 3:05 remaining, but five straight points by Ateneo rookie Mason Amosn, including a booming 3-pointer, gave them a much-needed breathing room. 

A massive slam by Joseph Obasa gave the Blue Eagles a 92-85 lead with 1:27 remaining. 

On the other end, JD Cagulangan stepped on the baseline, all but sealing the Fighting Maroons' fate. 

UP, however, would go down swinging, with CJ Cansino finishing through contact and getting the foul to cut the lead to five, 92-87. 

Cansino missed the free throw, and another pair from the line would be missed by Torres. 

A short stab by Amos with 38.8 seconds remaining proved to be the dagger for the Blue Eagles, 94-87. 

UP is heading to the second round with a 6-1 win-loss record. 

Ateneo, meanwhile, is clinging to the fourth spot with a 4-3 slate. 

The Blue Eagles had a 78-68 lead with 7:14 remaining in regulation following a bank shot by Koon. 

But UP stormed back with a 12-2 run to tie the game, sparked by Francis Lopez and a putback by Reyland Torres. 

UP had multiple chances to take the lead, but Malick Diouf muffed two attempts from point-blank range. 

A last-second heave by UP hit all board, setting the stage for the extra five minutes. 

With Ateneo trailing by one, 61-62, following a transition finish by Cansino, the Blue Eagles scored seven straight points to grab a 68-62 lead in the third quarter following a Jason Credo 3-pointer. 

But a Janjan Felicilda split from the line stopped the bleeding for UP. 

Ateneo, however, turned it up a notch in the final quarter, taking a 78-68 lead with 7:14 remaining after a Koon bank shot. 

Five straight points by Cansino cut the lead to five, 73-78, but Joseph Obasa sank a deuce to push the lead to seven with 4:24 remaining, setting up the UP run.

Amos finished with a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Koon contributed 17 points.

Cansino led UP with 22 markers.

Despite the defeat, the Maroons retain a share of the solo lead with NU with a 6-1 slate. 

Ateneo (4-3), meanwhile, climb to a tie for the third spot with La Salle.

ATENEO

MAROONS

UAAP
