^

Sports

Breakthrough win gives cellar-dwelling Tigers renewed confidence

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 4:13pm
Breakthrough win gives cellar-dwelling Tigers renewed confidence
Nic Cabanero (right) said he is overwhelmed with UST's streak-busting win over FEU
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigers are eyeing to carry the momentum from their streak-busting 68-62 victory over the FEU Tamaraws to the second round of the UAAP Season 86 hoops tourney, as they aim to claw their way out of the cellar.

The Tigers finally secured their first win in 20 games against FEU on Sunday, breaking a 19-match losing streak -- the university's longest in history.

They are going to the second round of the tournament with a 1-6 win-loss record.

Nic Cabanero, who led UST with 23 points and six rebounds against Tamaraws, said he is overwhelmed with the win.

The scoring machine previously voiced loneliness with UST's losing streak.

"I am very happy, I am overwhelmed. But this will give us the confidence going to the next round," Cabanero told reporters in Filipino.

Despite this, he added that they have a lot to prepare for in the next round of the competition.

"We will be happy today and we're gonna work tomorrow again because the second round will start on Wednesday," the guard said.

"So we will just work and see what our adjustments will be, and we will continue to show 'pride, puso, palaban'."

For his part, Christian Manaytay, who seconded Cabanero's output with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, said he was emotional after the buzzer sounded.

"I almost cried because it has been a long time since we won, since last season. So this is our first win, so it is overwhelming," the forward said.

"I feel this is what we need for our next games to uplift us. It will give us the confidence boost we need for the upcoming games," he added.

For his part, UST assistant coach Japs Cuan thanked the Thomasian community for the support amid the dismal stretch.

The win over the Tamaraws also gave UST head coach Pido Jarencio his first victory since going back to the Tigers' lair.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
After two consecutive did-not-plays (DNPs), Raven Cortez had his best game of the UAAP Season 86 tournament so far.
Sports
fbtw
Bulldogs bite Falcons

Bulldogs bite Falcons

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Streaking National U flipped the switch in the second half to complete a comeback win against Adamson, 69-66, and solidify...
Sports
fbtw
Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The NU Bulldogs are not bothered with their turnover-heavy style play, as they secured the solo second spot in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
Bombers blow up Chiefs

Bombers blow up Chiefs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
The JRU Heavy Bombers scored a colossal wire-to-wire win over the Arellano University Chiefs, 88-72, in their NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
New sport show launched

New sport show launched

15 hours ago
A new sports documentary series focusing on the lives of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time premieres on People’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bullpups seize first finals slot in PG Flex Inter-Secondary cagefest

Bullpups seize first finals slot in PG Flex Inter-Secondary cagefest

5 hours ago
National University clinched the first finals berth, while Letran and Adamson arranged a mouth-watering showdown for the...
Sports
fbtw
NU coach hopes locker room scoldings also make Bulldogs lead better lives

NU coach hopes locker room scoldings also make Bulldogs lead better lives

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
The lessons NU Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa is teaching his wards transcend basketball, the coach said.
Sports
fbtw
Centeno barges into finals of WPA World 10-Ball Women's Championship

Centeno barges into finals of WPA World 10-Ball Women's Championship

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
Displaying unbending grit and magnificent shot-making, the 24-year-old Centeno clawed her way back from the grave and snatched...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao, Nelle lauded for playing through grief, injury

La Salle's Quiambao, Nelle lauded for playing through grief, injury

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle both gained the respect of head coach Topex Robinson by simply being on the court for the DLSU...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with