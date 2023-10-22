Breakthrough win gives cellar-dwelling Tigers renewed confidence

Nic Cabanero (right) said he is overwhelmed with UST's streak-busting win over FEU

MANILA, Philippines -- The UST Growling Tigers are eyeing to carry the momentum from their streak-busting 68-62 victory over the FEU Tamaraws to the second round of the UAAP Season 86 hoops tourney, as they aim to claw their way out of the cellar.

The Tigers finally secured their first win in 20 games against FEU on Sunday, breaking a 19-match losing streak -- the university's longest in history.

They are going to the second round of the tournament with a 1-6 win-loss record.

Nic Cabanero, who led UST with 23 points and six rebounds against Tamaraws, said he is overwhelmed with the win.

The scoring machine previously voiced loneliness with UST's losing streak.

"I am very happy, I am overwhelmed. But this will give us the confidence going to the next round," Cabanero told reporters in Filipino.

Despite this, he added that they have a lot to prepare for in the next round of the competition.

"We will be happy today and we're gonna work tomorrow again because the second round will start on Wednesday," the guard said.

"So we will just work and see what our adjustments will be, and we will continue to show 'pride, puso, palaban'."

For his part, Christian Manaytay, who seconded Cabanero's output with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, said he was emotional after the buzzer sounded.

"I almost cried because it has been a long time since we won, since last season. So this is our first win, so it is overwhelming," the forward said.

"I feel this is what we need for our next games to uplift us. It will give us the confidence boost we need for the upcoming games," he added.

For his part, UST assistant coach Japs Cuan thanked the Thomasian community for the support amid the dismal stretch.

The win over the Tamaraws also gave UST head coach Pido Jarencio his first victory since going back to the Tigers' lair.