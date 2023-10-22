^

Sports

Del Rosario confident on new TLPGA title bid

Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 12:15pm
Del Rosario confident on new TLPGA title bid
Pauline del Rosario
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines -- Pauline del Rosario, despite toning down expectations, remains optimistic about chances in her return stint to the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), joining a formidable roster of Filipina campaigners in the Party Golfers Ladies Open unfolding November 8 the Lily Golf and Country Club in Guanxi Township in Hsinchu county.

Del Rosario marked her pro debut in style in 2017, winning four tournaments on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and capping it with a victory in the TLPGA and Royal Open. She charged back from seven strokes down in the final round and edged then TLPGA No. 1 Yu Ju Chen by one on a closing 66 at the Royal Kuan-Hsi Golf Club, also in Guanxi Township, thus becoming the first Filipina to win on the lucrative circuit.

She then campaigned on the Women’s All Pro Tour and the Epson Tour in the subsequent years. While she nailed one title in the WAPT, she has yet to win on the LPGA Tour’s developmental league.

But she is determined to improve her skills even as she continues to work on honing her abilities, believing that with proper training, determination and motivation, she can accomplish her mission.

“Confidence is built on trust in one’s skill and that’s something I’m continuously working on,” said del Rosario after closing out the Epson Tour season at No. 79 with a best finish of tied 18th (Circling Raven Championship) in 20 events.

But heading back to the site of her first pro international victory, the ICTSI-backed del Rosario, winner of this year’s LPGT leg at Caliraya Springs, is bristling with confidence after advancing to the LPGA Q-Series with a tied for 25th finish in Q-School Stage II last week.

Still, she maintained: “I don’t have any expectations (coming to Taiwan). I just focus on doing my practice routine.”

The rest of the 16-player LPGT contingent are also downplaying their chances given the depth of the competing field in the 54-hole championship with six of the Top 10 players in the current TLPGA rankings leading the hosts’ title bid, led by No. 1 Ya-Chung Chang.

The Thais, the Filipinas’ perennial rivals in regional competitions, are also fielding in a talent-laden roster, headed by veterans Chonlada Chanyanun, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Kultida Pramphun, Mookharin Ladgratok and multi-titled PK Kongkraphan, who are all regular LPGT campaigners.

But the Philippines also has a crack roster headed by LPGT titlists Daniella Uy, Harmie Constantino, Chanelle Avaricio and Florence Bisera. Also in the fold are Mikha Fortuna, Marvi Monsalve, Rev Alcantara, Sarah Ababa, Pamela Mariano and Chihiro Ikeda along with Koreans Seoyun Kim and Ju Young Yang and amateurs Laurea Duque, Lia Duque and Mafy Singson, who also topped the LPGT Valley leg.

The NT$4 million event also reinforces the partnership between the LPGT and the TLPGA, initially established in 2015 through the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. The two circuits have continued to co-sanction various events with the alliance being renewed last February after they co-staged the inaugural Anvaya Cove Ladies Invitational at Anvaya Cove Golf and Country Club in Morong, Bataan.

vuukle comment

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bombers blow up Chiefs

Bombers blow up Chiefs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The JRU Heavy Bombers scored a colossal wire-to-wire win over the Arellano University Chiefs, 88-72, in their NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 18 hours ago
After two consecutive did-not-plays (DNPs), Raven Cortez had his best game of the UAAP Season 86 tournament so far.
Sports
fbtw
Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
The NU Bulldogs are not bothered with their turnover-heavy style play, as they secured the solo second spot in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
NU&rsquo;s Baclaan downplays hot shooting vs Adamson

NU’s Baclaan downplays hot shooting vs Adamson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Despite shooting the lights out in the second half of their UAAP Season 86 game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, NU Bulldog...
Sports
fbtw
New sport show launched

New sport show launched

12 hours ago
A new sports documentary series focusing on the lives of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time premieres on People’s...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MLB bans Houston's Abreu two games for throwing at Garcia

MLB bans Houston's Abreu two games for throwing at Garcia

4 hours ago
Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was issued a two-game ban by Major League Baseball on Saturday for intentionally throwing...
Sports
fbtw
Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

5 hours ago
Newly-crowned world champion Max Vertappen added eight more points to his title-winning tally on Saturday when he cruised...
Sports
fbtw
Centeno on cue for World 10-Ball crown

Centeno on cue for World 10-Ball crown

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
There’s a reason why Chezka Centeno is being hailed as world pool champion Rubilen Amit’s successor as queen of...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz, Creamline gain share of lead

Petro Gazz, Creamline gain share of lead

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Petro Gazz survived a third-set challenge from Gerflor in hammering out a 25-11, 25-4, 25-23 victory yesterday to regain a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with