Del Rosario confident on new TLPGA title bid

MANILA, Philippines -- Pauline del Rosario, despite toning down expectations, remains optimistic about chances in her return stint to the LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA), joining a formidable roster of Filipina campaigners in the Party Golfers Ladies Open unfolding November 8 the Lily Golf and Country Club in Guanxi Township in Hsinchu county.

Del Rosario marked her pro debut in style in 2017, winning four tournaments on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour and capping it with a victory in the TLPGA and Royal Open. She charged back from seven strokes down in the final round and edged then TLPGA No. 1 Yu Ju Chen by one on a closing 66 at the Royal Kuan-Hsi Golf Club, also in Guanxi Township, thus becoming the first Filipina to win on the lucrative circuit.

She then campaigned on the Women’s All Pro Tour and the Epson Tour in the subsequent years. While she nailed one title in the WAPT, she has yet to win on the LPGA Tour’s developmental league.

But she is determined to improve her skills even as she continues to work on honing her abilities, believing that with proper training, determination and motivation, she can accomplish her mission.

“Confidence is built on trust in one’s skill and that’s something I’m continuously working on,” said del Rosario after closing out the Epson Tour season at No. 79 with a best finish of tied 18th (Circling Raven Championship) in 20 events.

But heading back to the site of her first pro international victory, the ICTSI-backed del Rosario, winner of this year’s LPGT leg at Caliraya Springs, is bristling with confidence after advancing to the LPGA Q-Series with a tied for 25th finish in Q-School Stage II last week.

Still, she maintained: “I don’t have any expectations (coming to Taiwan). I just focus on doing my practice routine.”

The rest of the 16-player LPGT contingent are also downplaying their chances given the depth of the competing field in the 54-hole championship with six of the Top 10 players in the current TLPGA rankings leading the hosts’ title bid, led by No. 1 Ya-Chung Chang.

The Thais, the Filipinas’ perennial rivals in regional competitions, are also fielding in a talent-laden roster, headed by veterans Chonlada Chanyanun, Ornnicha Konsunthea, Kultida Pramphun, Mookharin Ladgratok and multi-titled PK Kongkraphan, who are all regular LPGT campaigners.

But the Philippines also has a crack roster headed by LPGT titlists Daniella Uy, Harmie Constantino, Chanelle Avaricio and Florence Bisera. Also in the fold are Mikha Fortuna, Marvi Monsalve, Rev Alcantara, Sarah Ababa, Pamela Mariano and Chihiro Ikeda along with Koreans Seoyun Kim and Ju Young Yang and amateurs Laurea Duque, Lia Duque and Mafy Singson, who also topped the LPGT Valley leg.

The NT$4 million event also reinforces the partnership between the LPGT and the TLPGA, initially established in 2015 through the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. The two circuits have continued to co-sanction various events with the alliance being renewed last February after they co-staged the inaugural Anvaya Cove Ladies Invitational at Anvaya Cove Golf and Country Club in Morong, Bataan.