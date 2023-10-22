^

NU coach hopes locker room scoldings also make Bulldogs lead better lives

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 11:26am
NU coach hopes locker room scoldings also make Bulldogs lead better lives
NU head coach Jeff Napa
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The lessons NU Bulldogs head coach Jeff Napa is teaching his wards transcend basketball, the coach said.

The outspoken Napa, who guided the Bulldogs to a 6-1 win-loss record with a win over the Adamson Soaring Falcons Saturday, said he usually gives his players tongue-lashings not just to get them to play better, but for them to get into a good path in life.

And the Adamson game was no different.

While Napa said in jest that the seats at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion are “strong,” the mentor said he is giving the team lectures because he wants them to have a good life.

“Ayokong may makitang may malihis na ganun, kasi maganda yung future ng mga batang ito e. Kaya as much as possible, doon ko sila nilalagay, sa magandang sitwasyon, para kung hindi man ako coach nila ulit, someday maiisip nila na tama pala yung sinasabi ko,” Napa told reporters.

“Hindi naman ako yung coach nila forever e. Hindi rin naman sila forever nasa NU. So yun lang, in real life, lahat dumadaan lahat… Kahit na sa tunay na buhay, kailangan pa ring matutunan ang real life,” he added.

“Lahat ng mga bad omen, or ano man, negative man, kailangan nating ma-correct. Yun ang kailangan naming ma-correct.”

Napa’s outbursts have been shared by the coach to members of the media.
He earlier shared that he destroyed his tumbler following their loss against UP.

Since then, the team won four straight games.

He underscored that the team is still young, but they already learned necessary lessons as they head into the second round of the tournament.

The thing the mentor is seeking more is consistency from his wards as they face the final stretch of games.

“‘Yun ‘yung gusto kong makita sa kanila, hindi na kailangan lagi akong magalit to wake up kasi sila yung naglalaro na, sila na yung sisikat, hindi naman na ako eh,” he said.

“Sa akin kasi, 'di ko na kailangan patunayan pa yung sarili ko. Gusto ko kasing tong mga to may patunayan talaga na,” he added.

BASKETBALL

NU BULLDOGS

UAAP
