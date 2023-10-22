^

Sports

Centeno barges into finals of WPA World 10-Ball Women's Championship

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 22, 2023 | 11:14am
Centeno barges into finals of WPA World 10-Ball Women's Championship
Chezka Centeno.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Chezka Centeno took up billiards when she was still five years old and played in dimly lit pool halls in hometown Zamboanga City, where she used to employ a beer case to reach the pool table.

Almost two decades later, her unbridled determination and love for the game propelled her to a place where she has a legitimate shot at realizing her life-long dream of becoming a pool champion of the world.

Displaying unbending grit and magnificent shot-making, the 24-year-old Centeno clawed her way back from the grave and snatched a shock 9-8 hill-hill victory over British legend Allison Fisher Saturday to move on the cusp of ruling the WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria.

The many-time Southeast Asian Games gold winner from the Philippines dismantled an 8-4 deficit by stringing together the last five racks, including the 17th and final frame where she needed a foul by Fisher to clean up the rest and pull off one of the biggest, if not the biggest, upsets in the tournament.

The giant-sized triumph catapulted Centeno straight to the finals against three-time world 9-Ball queen Yu Han of China, who got through with an empathic 9-2 demolition of battle-scarred Kelly Fisher of England.

It could be extra motivation for Centeno when he tackles Yu in the race-to-nine finale as it was the latter who showed the former’s mentor, two-time world 10-ball winner Rubilen Amit, the door with a 9-3 win in the quarters Friday.

The win also secured Centeno a cool P1.4 million purse.

But for sure, the former world junior champion would hunger for more — a whopping $50,000 (P2.8 million) — the biggest prize in the history of the women’s event.

It also buried the ghost of the painful past after a 9-7 quarterfinal defeat to Fisher in the Kamui World Women’s 9-Ball Championship in Atlantic City, New Jersey last January that denied her a chance at a world crown.

Nine months later, she served Fisher a dish best served cold — revenge.

vuukle comment

BILLIARDS

CHEZKA CENTENO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

Raven Cortez unleashed, plays big for Archers

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
After two consecutive did-not-plays (DNPs), Raven Cortez had his best game of the UAAP Season 86 tournament so far.
Sports
fbtw
Bombers blow up Chiefs

Bombers blow up Chiefs

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The JRU Heavy Bombers scored a colossal wire-to-wire win over the Arellano University Chiefs, 88-72, in their NCAA Season...
Sports
fbtw
Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The NU Bulldogs are not bothered with their turnover-heavy style play, as they secured the solo second spot in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
New sport show launched

New sport show launched

11 hours ago
A new sports documentary series focusing on the lives of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time premieres on People’s...
Sports
fbtw
NU&rsquo;s Baclaan downplays hot shooting vs Adamson

NU’s Baclaan downplays hot shooting vs Adamson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Despite shooting the lights out in the second half of their UAAP Season 86 game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, NU Bulldog...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MLB bans Houston's Abreu two games for throwing at Garcia

MLB bans Houston's Abreu two games for throwing at Garcia

3 hours ago
Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was issued a two-game ban by Major League Baseball on Saturday for intentionally throwing...
Sports
fbtw
Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

Max Verstappen wins US Grand Prix sprint race

3 hours ago
Newly-crowned world champion Max Vertappen added eight more points to his title-winning tally on Saturday when he cruised...
Sports
fbtw
Centeno on cue for World 10-Ball crown

Centeno on cue for World 10-Ball crown

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
There’s a reason why Chezka Centeno is being hailed as world pool champion Rubilen Amit’s successor as queen of...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz, Creamline gain share of lead

Petro Gazz, Creamline gain share of lead

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Petro Gazz survived a third-set challenge from Gerflor in hammering out a 25-11, 25-4, 25-23 victory yesterday to regain a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with