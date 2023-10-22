^

Sports

Petro Gazz, Creamline gain share of lead

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Grethcel Soltones of Petro Gazz (right) breaks the Gerflor defense.

MANILA, Philippines — Petro Gazz survived a third-set challenge from Gerflor in hammering out a 25-11, 25-4, 25-23 victory yesterday to regain a share of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Batangas City Sports Coliseum.

The Angels were on point when they dominated the hapless Defenders in the first two sets before going to their second unit in the third. This allowed the latter to have that chance at snaring a set and forcing another one when they rallied from 20-16 down to knot the score at 22.

But it didn’t happen as Nicole Tiamzon accounted for two hits in Petro Gazz’s last three points to quash Gerflor’s resistance and post its second win in a row, good for a place at the helm alongside Chery Tiggo.

In the nightcap, Creamline trounced Cignal, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16, to likewise zoom to the top with a pristine 2-0 record.

The HD Spikers fell to 1-1.

Tiamzon and Maria Alisa Buitre finished with a game-best eight points apiece off the bench as Petro Gazz continued its quest of improving, if not duplicating, its runner-up finish in the season’s first All-Filipino Conference early in the year.

Gerflor, paced by Mary Grace Berte’s six hits, dropped to its second straight defeat.

“I was very happy because they (Angels) responded to what we studied, what we talked about during training,” said Petro Gazz coach Timmy Sto. Tomas. “I give credit to them. They worked hard and persevered.”

Meanwhile, the league visits mountaintop Antipolo City where it will hold a triple bill highlighted by pace-setter Chery Tiggo (2-0) squaring off with a dangerous Akari (1-1) on Tuesday at the Ynares Center.

Their showdown is set at 6 p.m.

Also being offered there are games pitting F2 Logistics (0-1) with Nxled (1-0) at 2 p.m. and Farm Fresh (0-2) versus PLDT (1-1).

PETRO GAZZ
