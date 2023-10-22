^

Bulldogs bite Falcons

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Kean Baclaan of NU
Maroons risk perfect slate vs Eagles

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking National U flipped the switch in the second half to complete a comeback win against Adamson, 69-66, and solidify its hold of second spot in UAAP men’s basketball yesterday at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

Kean Baclaan broke out from his slump by firing 19 points – all in the second half – as the Bulldogs erased an 11-point deficit at the turn for a 6-1 record entering the second round.

NU’s lone loss came against unbeaten pacer University of the Philippines (6-0), which will figure in a rematch against Katipunan rival and reigning champion Ateneo (3-3) today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Jake Figueroa, the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week, produced 17 points on 7-of-10 clip as Steve Nash Enriquez added 13 points, including two clutch buckets down the wire.

“It’s all about how they respond doon sa challenge na binigay sa kanila ngayon. Credit to the boys for this hard-earned win,” said coach Jeff Napa.

Baclaan, who also added five assists and four rebounds, poured 15 of his output in the third quarter alone behind five triples as the Bulldogs uncorked a 25-13 rally to steal the driver seat at 55-54.

Later, La Salle repelled University of the East, 83-75, to move to 4-3. UE slid to 2-5.

Raven Cortez stepped up with 18 points in only 13 minutes as Kevin Quiambao flirted with a triple-double of 17 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists laced by a steal and a block for the win that came after a bitter loss to the Maroons.

In the main game of women’s play, Gilas Pilipinas ace Jhazmin Joson (29) and Junize Calago (24) connived as Ateneo (5-2) handed University of the Philippines (6-1) its first loss, 85-76.

