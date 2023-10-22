^

Hot start for Pinays in Softball World Cup

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Arnaiz struck out 14 batters in a seven-inning effort and had to scramble in the bottom seventh and last inning to survive a scary fightback by the Czechs and claim the Cebuana Lhuillier-sponsored Blu Girls’ first win.
MANILA, Philippines — Erica Arnaiz gave everything she got at the mound in lifting the Philippines to a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over a stubborn Czech Republic at the start of the Under-15 Women’s Softball World Cup at the Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo yesterday.

Arnaiz struck out 14 batters in a seven-inning effort and had to scramble in the bottom seventh and last inning to survive a scary fightback by the Czechs and claim the Cebuana Lhuillier-sponsored Blu Girls’ first win.

“It’s a great start for Team Philippines. Under the guidance of our coaches and managers, we believe that our girls will be able to show the world that they really mean business and come out on top again in their next matches,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The Philippines will face powerhouse United States and an unpredictable Uganda in a double-header today, Puerto Rico tomorrow and Brazil Tuesday to complete its Group B elimination round schedule.

Christine Angel Calaguas batted in the country’s first run in the opening inning that was followed by a sacrificial bunt by Jannel Santos that sent Sheena Joy Capistrano, who had a booming triple to right field earlier, safely home in the second.

Grazie Bayot then scored via fielder’s choice in the third inning to give the Blu Girls a 3-0 lead.

The Czech then made one last-gasp effort in the seventh and final inning when Tereza Skoloudikova singled in a run and Lucie Horova scored another on a fielding error by the Filipinas that cut its deficit to 3-2.

It was the Czechs’ last hurrah though as Arnaiz and the Blu Girls’ solid fielding helped seal the win.

A couple of late comebacks made Friday the most dramatic night of baseball’s postseason so far.

