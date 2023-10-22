^

Slowly but surely, Cardinals stay on course

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
October 22, 2023 | 12:00am
Slowly but surely, Cardinals stay on course
JC Recto (5) had 12 points for Mapua
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines — The Mapua Cardinals have been waiting for the day when they could finally hoist the glorious NCAA trophy the way they did in 1991.

The long, painful 34-year wait could end in this Season 99.

Showing championship grit similar to the day it last won it all more than three decades ago, Mapua edged University of Perpetual Help, 62-61, yesterday to remain unperturbed at the top and on course in bringing back the crown to its Muralla, Intramuros campus.

And the Cardinals did it with clutch shooting by Paolo Hernandez and JC Recto and clamping defense that shut the lights out of the helpless Altas in the final two minutes that sealed an impressive 8-1 record heading into the second round of eliminations.

It also gave Mapua a one-and-a-half game lead against No. 2 San Beda (6-2), and possibly two should the Lions fail against the vastly improved Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals today.

But Mapua coach Randy Alcantara isn’t about to count the chickens before they hatch.

“Malayo pa,” said Alcantara, who happens to be a member of that magnificent Benny Cheng-led Mapua side that claimed back-to-back titles in 1990 and 1991.

“Kailangan pa mag trabaho at pagsikapan,” he added.

The Altas slipped to 3-6.

In the other game, Jose Rizal U flattened Arellano U, 88-72, to reclaim its place in the upper half of the standings with a 6-3 card.

The Chiefs stumbled to 1-8.

