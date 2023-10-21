Arnaiz tows Philippines past Czech Republic in U-15 world women's softball tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Erica Arnaiz gave everything she got at the mound in lifting the Philippines to a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over a stubborn Czech Republic that launched its Under-15 Women’s Softball World Cup campaign at the Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, Japan Saturday.

Arnaiz struck out 14 batters in a seven-inning effort and had to scramble in the bottom seventh and last inning to survive a scary fight back by the Czechs and claim the Cebuana Lhuillier-sponsored Blu Girls its first win.

Arnaiz’s pitching brilliance was backed by the Filipina batters’ magnificence.

Christine Angel Calaguas batted in the country’s first run in the opening inning that was followed by a sacrificial bunt by Jannel Santos that sent Sheena Joy Capistrano, who had a booming triple to right field earlier, safely home in the second.

Grazie Bayot then scored via fielder’s choice in the third inning to give the Blu Girls a 3-0 lead.

The Czech then made one last-gasp effort in the seventh and final inning when Tereza Skoloudikova singled in a run and Lucie Horova scored another on a fielding error by the Filipinas that cut its deficit to 3-2.

It was the Czechs’ last hurrah though as Arnaiz and the Blu Girls’ solid fielding helped seal the win.

"It’s a great start for Team Philippines. Under the guidance of our coaches and managers, we believe that our girls will be able to show the world that they really mean business and come out on top again in their next matches,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The Philippines will face powerhouse United States and an unpredictable Uganda in a double-header Sunday, Puerto Rico on Monday and Brazil on Tuesday to complete its Group B elimination round schedule.