^

Sports

Arnaiz tows Philippines past Czech Republic in U-15 world women's softball tilt

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 5:59pm
Arnaiz tows Philippines past Czech Republic in U-15 world women's softball tilt

MANILA, Philippines -- Erica Arnaiz gave everything she got at the mound in lifting the Philippines to a heart-stopping 3-2 victory over a stubborn Czech Republic that launched its Under-15 Women’s Softball World Cup campaign at the Komazawa Olympic Park in Tokyo, Japan Saturday.

Arnaiz struck out 14 batters in a seven-inning effort and had to scramble in the bottom seventh and last inning to survive a scary fight back by the Czechs and claim the Cebuana Lhuillier-sponsored Blu Girls its first win.

Arnaiz’s pitching brilliance was backed by the Filipina batters’ magnificence.

Christine Angel Calaguas batted in the country’s first run in the opening inning that was followed by a sacrificial bunt by Jannel Santos that sent Sheena Joy Capistrano, who had a booming triple to right field earlier, safely home in the second.

Grazie Bayot then scored via fielder’s choice in the third inning to give the Blu Girls a 3-0 lead.

The Czech then made one last-gasp effort in the seventh and final inning when Tereza Skoloudikova singled in a run and Lucie Horova scored another on a fielding error by the Filipinas that cut its deficit to 3-2.

It was the Czechs’ last hurrah though as Arnaiz and the Blu Girls’ solid fielding helped seal the win.

"It’s a great start for Team Philippines. Under the guidance of our coaches and managers, we believe that our girls will be able to show the world that they really mean business and come out on top again in their next matches,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

The Philippines will face powerhouse United States and an unpredictable Uganda in a double-header Sunday, Puerto Rico on Monday and Brazil on Tuesday to complete its Group B elimination round schedule.

vuukle comment

SOFTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
3x3 star Mac Tallo has been released by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, clearing the path for his likely PBA return and stint with...
Sports
fbtw
Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Rubilen Amit’s search for a third WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championship got a shot in the arm as she barged into...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

19 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle marked its Spikers’ Turf return with its youth brigade overpowering the veteran VNS side for a 25-23,...
Sports
fbtw
Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

19 hours ago
Ketel Marte smacked a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat...
Sports
fbtw
Protecting the players

Protecting the players

By Bill Velasco | 19 hours ago
The toughest part of running any basketball league is ensuring fairness and the safety of the players.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 2 hours ago
The NU Bulldogs are not bothered with their turnover-heavy style play, as they secured the solo second spot in the UAAP Season...
Sports
fbtw
NU&rsquo;s Baclaan downplays hot shooting vs Adamson

NU’s Baclaan downplays hot shooting vs Adamson

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 hours ago
Despite shooting the lights out in the second half of their UAAP Season 86 game against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, NU Bulldog...
Sports
fbtw
Tongue-lashing fires up NU's Baclaan

Tongue-lashing fires up NU's Baclaan

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Kean Baclaan doesn’t take coach Jeff Napa’s scolding personally, as the NU mentor's harsh words and lectures keep...
Sports
fbtw
Caloocan bests Pasig to enter MPBL semis

Caloocan bests Pasig to enter MPBL semis

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Caloocan hacked out a gritty 68-60 win over Pasig City MCW Sports in Game 3 to end a dogfight series and advance in the Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with