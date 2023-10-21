^

Turnover-prone Bulldogs unperturbed as long as wins keep coming

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 5:02pm
NU's Jeff Napa (center)
MANILA, Philippines -- The NU Bulldogs are not bothered with their turnover-heavy style play, as they secured the solo second spot in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tourney heading into the second round of the eliminations.

NU on Saturday afternoon, committed 21 turnovers against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, but still won 69-66.

The win gave the Bulldogs a 6-1 win-loss slate heading to the second round.

However, this is the fourth time of seven games NU finished with more than 20 turnovers in the league so far.

NU head coach Jeff Napa on Saturday brushed off the team’s turnovers, since it is “maybe our style.”

“I do not care about the stats, as long as we do it our way,” Napa told reporters in Filipino.

“Even if we are dead last in everything, as long as we are winning, we do not care. As long as we are doing our job, it’s not a problem,” he added.

The least number of turnovers NU did in the tournament so far is 15 against the UP Fighting Maroons.

NU is averaging 19.1 turnovers so far.

“The only thing that matters is the W. No matter the stats, even if you are shooting 0-of-10, still, the W still is the important thing. That is no matter how bad the stats are,” Napa said.

