JGFP players bag four trophies in Thai meet

Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 2:47pm
JGFP players bag four trophies in Thai meet
Young golfers, front row from left, Aerin Chan, Brianna Macasaet, Gaisano-Gan sisters Stephanie and Nicole are all smiles holding their trophies after competing in the 2023 Chiangmai APJGA International Championships at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club last week in Thailand. With them are, from right, Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines (JGFP) president Oliver Gan, Chloe Ang, Sety Koa, Akio Lee, Geoffrey Tan and JGFP secretary Mariel Macasaet.

MANILA, Philippines – Brianna Macasaet, Aerin Chan and Stephanie Gaisano-Gan captured trophies as first runner-up finishers, while Nicole Gaisano-Gan rallied back to take a third place plum that typified the country’s campaign in the 2023 Chiangmai APJGA International Championships at the Royal Chiangmai Golf Club last week in Thailand.

Macasaet shot a tournament-best five-under-par 67 highlighted by an eagle and four birdies against a lone bogey on her final participation in Class E as she finished the 36-hole event on 2-under, five shots behind Singapore's Vedona Gong.

Chan, the 10-year-old daughter of PBA superstar and former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Jeff, bounced back from an opening round 85 and shot a 74 to finish second in the girls' Class C bracket.

The student-athlete from Poveda had four birdies and six bogeys to finish on 159, nine shots behind Thai Soisamjan Jantartit, who closed with a 76.

As for Stephanie Gaisano-Gan, after battling a week-long flu, the six-year-old ICA student closed with a 90 to finish at second place in Class F with a two-round total of 184, 13 shots behind champion Chayada Thongyeesibhok of Thailand who carded an 86, and ahead of Thai Angchaya Kanthaset.

On the other hand, Nicole Gaisano-Gan shot an 80 in the second round to finish at third despite not playing in the championship flight of Class C. Singapore's Amelie Blossom, who had a 76, won the title.

Geoffrey Tan settled for fourth spot in boys' Class B, 

Seth Koa, Akio Lee and Chloe Ang, sent here for exposure, shot their best rounds this week. Koa carded an 83 for 10th place and Lee posted an 86th for 14th in Class B while Ang returned a 98 for the sixth spot in the distaff side.

Junior Golf Foundation of the Philippines president Oliver Gan said the results were very encouraging.

"We knew all along that we could compete. This goes to show how far our program has achieved in so short a time," said Gan, a former golf consultant at the Games and Amusement Board.

