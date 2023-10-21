^

Sports

League-leading Cardinals escape Altas for 6th straight win

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 12:44pm
League-leading Cardinals escape Altas for 6th straight win
JC Recto (5) had 12 points for Mapua
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines – The Mapua Cardinals survived the Perpetual Help Altas, 62-61, to seize their sixth consecutive win in NCAA Season 99 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

It was a nit-and-tuck game from the beginning, with the two teams managing to prevent falling behind by double-digits.

The match was tied at 49 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Altas were able to grab their biggest lead at four, 53-49, following consecutive alley-oop finishes by Christian Pagaran.

Mapua, however, erupted with 10 straight points capped by a JC Recto layup with 5:49 remaining to take a 59-53 lead.

It was enough cushion for the Cardinals as they quelled comeback efforts by the Altas.

A Paolo Hernandez deuce gave Mapua a 62-59 lead with 3:01 remaining, but a long two by John Abis cut the lead to one.

It was the last point scored by either team as their defense tightened unto the last moments of the game.

Marc Cuenco had 13 points for Mapua, followed by Recto with 12.

Abis and Pagaran had 15 points apiece for Perpetual.

Mapua is now holding an 8-1 win-loss slate to stay on top of the competition. Perpetual, meanwhile, dropped to 3-6.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MAPUA CARDINALS

NCAA

PERPETUAL HELP ALTAS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

13 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle marked its Spikers’ Turf return with its youth brigade overpowering the veteran VNS side for a 25-23,...
Sports
fbtw
Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

13 hours ago
Ketel Marte smacked a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat...
Sports
fbtw
Bagamasbad keeps Asian Srs. crown, nears GM title

Bagamasbad keeps Asian Srs. crown, nears GM title

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
For 67-year-old Filipino woodpusher Efren Bagamasbad, age shouldn’t matter in pursuing a dream.
Sports
fbtw
Protecting the players

Protecting the players

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The toughest part of running any basketball league is ensuring fairness and the safety of the players.
Sports
fbtw
Jolas taps Chambers for help at TNT

Jolas taps Chambers for help at TNT

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“I’m here to work with TNT…teach some of the young guys some of the things I learned about being a successful...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Generals cracking last four?

Generals cracking last four?

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The long wait for an NCAA Final Four appearance could end this year for the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals.
Sports
fbtw
Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
3x3 star Mac Tallo has been released by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, clearing the path for his likely PBA return and stint with...
Sports
fbtw
Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Rubilen Amit’s search for a third WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championship got a shot in the arm as she barged into...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine booters fall

Philippine booters fall

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Host Philippines sustained a 4-9 defeat to Indonesia in its opening assignment in the PFF Women’s Tri-Nation Futsal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with