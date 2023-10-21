League-leading Cardinals escape Altas for 6th straight win

MANILA, Philippines – The Mapua Cardinals survived the Perpetual Help Altas, 62-61, to seize their sixth consecutive win in NCAA Season 99 at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

It was a nit-and-tuck game from the beginning, with the two teams managing to prevent falling behind by double-digits.

The match was tied at 49 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Altas were able to grab their biggest lead at four, 53-49, following consecutive alley-oop finishes by Christian Pagaran.

Mapua, however, erupted with 10 straight points capped by a JC Recto layup with 5:49 remaining to take a 59-53 lead.

It was enough cushion for the Cardinals as they quelled comeback efforts by the Altas.

A Paolo Hernandez deuce gave Mapua a 62-59 lead with 3:01 remaining, but a long two by John Abis cut the lead to one.

It was the last point scored by either team as their defense tightened unto the last moments of the game.

Marc Cuenco had 13 points for Mapua, followed by Recto with 12.

Abis and Pagaran had 15 points apiece for Perpetual.

Mapua is now holding an 8-1 win-loss slate to stay on top of the competition. Perpetual, meanwhile, dropped to 3-6.