Philippine para athletes vow to go all-out in Asian Games

Team Philippines, led by chef de mission Ral Rosario (second from right), raise their fists to show readiness for the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games during the welcome ceremony at the Athletes’ Games Village Friday.

HANGZHOU, China – With just three days to go before 4th Hangzhou Asian Games, the country’s national para athletes “are ready to do battle and give it our best,” according to the Team Philippines Chef de Mission Ral Rosario on Friday.

“Our athletes have been waiting for this for the last five years so they are eager to make their country proud in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games,” said Rosario as the country was officially recognized as a participant in the sports fest during the welcome ceremony held at the Athletes’ Game Village here.

The Philippines, Macau and Kuwait were the three nations welcomed by AGV Mayor Xun Sudong, who promised only excellent service for the athletes, coaches and officials who will be quartered there for the rest of the Games.

With the majority of the athletes in training for their respective disciplines that unfold on Monday, among those present were boccia players were Daniella and Elvira Catacutan and David Gonzaga and chessers Darry Bernardo and Francis Ching.

Also present were Deputy Chef de Mission Amelia Bonoan and Philippine Paralympic Committee Secretary General Goody Custodio, representing PPC President Mike Barredo, while the Philippine Sports Commission led by Christine Abellana, Assistance and Coordination Division Chief.

A swimming gold medalist in the 1978 Bangkok Asian Games, Rosario continued to heap praises on the hosts “who have been very, very good to us. All of our problems, both big and small, have been addressed with great enthusiasm.

“We give them a little problem and they respond to us 100 percent in coming up with a solution. So we are very happy. So now we’re just concentrating and getting ready for the Games.”

He disclosed that PSC Commissioners Walter Torres, who has oversight over the para athletes, and Ed Hayco were scheduled to arrive Saturday in time for the colorful opening rites that will be held at the sprawling 80,000-seat Hangzhou Olympic Center Stadium the next day.