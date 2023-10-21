^

Sports

Tigresses devour Lady Tamaraws to cap 1st round bid

Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 12:14pm
Tigresses devour Lady Tamaraws to cap 1st round bid
Kent Pastrana led the Growling Tigresses with 28 points — 17 of which came in the second quarter — along with six steals, five rebounds, and three steals.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Behind the outstanding outputs of transferee Kent Pastrana and reigning MVP Eka Soriano, University of Santo Tomas ended the first round of the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball tournament at third after drubbing Far Eastern University, 82-66, on Saturday at the Adamson University Gym.

Pastrana, the Season 82 Rookie of the Year, led the Growling Tigresses with 28 points — 17 of which came in the second quarter — along with six steals, five rebounds and three steals. Her 28 points tied her career-high outing which she set last October 4 against the Lady Falcons.

On the other hand, Soriano had her best performance this season with 17 points behind 4-of-7 shooting from the three-point area, 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block.

For UST coach Haydee Ong, the performances of Pastrana and Soriano were something her team wanted to carry into the second round.

“Actually, Eka was doing this through the last season,” said Ong. “Talagang parating double-double siya. Now, Kent is here to help us dun sa scoring cudgels ng last season. But more pa; we need more for this season round.”

The Growling Tigresses ended the first round with a 5-2 record, which put them in third place in the standings.

Their strong showing in the fourth quarter sealed the deal for them.

Tantoy Ferrer, Pastrana, Briggette Santos, and Soriano’s back-to-back threes widened the Growling Tigresses’ separation away from the Lady Tamaraws to as much as 71-56 with 4:46 remaining in the game.

Queenie Aquino’s threes and Josee Kaputu’s basket trimmed the deficit to just 64-71 for FEU with less than four minutes left in the game.

However, UST put the finishing touches in the endgame.

Tacky Tacatac, Ferrer, Apple Maglupay, and Soriano linked up right at the end of give their team its biggest lead of the ballgame at 82-64 with 28.4 ticks remaining.

“It’s a total team effort,” said Ong. “We ended the first round on a high note today versus FEU. Hopefully, we could do it sa second round.”

The Growling Tigresses forced the Lady Tamaraws to commit 30 turnovers, which gave the former 28 points.

Meanwhile, Congolese center Kaputu led the Lady Taamraws with 22 points and nine rebounds while Aquino produced 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Shane Salvani also contributed seven points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Lady Tamaraws.

This was the Lady Tamaraws’ fourth successive loss with an average losing margin of 12.0 points. They remained in sixth place with a 2-5 record.

The scores:

UST 82 – Pastrana 28, Soriano 17, Ferrer 11, Tacatac 8, Santos 5, Danganan 5, Maglupay 4, Ambos 2, Bron 2, Dionisio 0, Serrano 0, Villasin 0, Ly 0.

FEU 66 – Kaputu 22, Aquino 18, Salvani 7, Delos Santos 7, Maguiat 6, Ong 2, Nagma 2, Pasilang 2, Del Prado 0, Dela Torre 0, Cabahug 0.

Quarterscores: 15-17, 41-36, 56-48, 82-66.

vuukle comment

GOLDEN TIGRESSES

UAAP

UST
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

La Salle young guns mow down Griffins

13 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle marked its Spikers’ Turf return with its youth brigade overpowering the veteran VNS side for a 25-23,...
Sports
fbtw
Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

Diamondbacks stop bleeding; Astros tie series with Rangers

13 hours ago
Ketel Marte smacked a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to drive in the winning run as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat...
Sports
fbtw
Bagamasbad keeps Asian Srs. crown, nears GM title

Bagamasbad keeps Asian Srs. crown, nears GM title

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
For 67-year-old Filipino woodpusher Efren Bagamasbad, age shouldn’t matter in pursuing a dream.
Sports
fbtw
Protecting the players

Protecting the players

By Bill Velasco | 13 hours ago
The toughest part of running any basketball league is ensuring fairness and the safety of the players.
Sports
fbtw
Jolas taps Chambers for help at TNT

Jolas taps Chambers for help at TNT

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
“I’m here to work with TNT…teach some of the young guys some of the things I learned about being a successful...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Generals cracking last four?

Generals cracking last four?

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The long wait for an NCAA Final Four appearance could end this year for the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals.
Sports
fbtw
Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

Tallo set for reunion with Ayo at Converge

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
3x3 star Mac Tallo has been released by Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, clearing the path for his likely PBA return and stint with...
Sports
fbtw
Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

Amit, Centeno make World 10-Ball KO stage

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Rubilen Amit’s search for a third WPA World 10-Ball Women’s Championship got a shot in the arm as she barged into...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine booters fall

Philippine booters fall

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Host Philippines sustained a 4-9 defeat to Indonesia in its opening assignment in the PFF Women’s Tri-Nation Futsal...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with