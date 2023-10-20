^

Sports

Lions devour Stags for solo second

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 6:24pm
Lions devour Stags for solo second
Jomel Puno (center) had a double-double of 16 points and 11 boards for San Beda
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions used a huge 12-minute stretch to power through and demolish the San Sebastian College Stags, 76-53, in their NCAA Season 99 collision Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Stags trailed by just four, 38-42, with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter following a floater by James Una.

However, San Beda finished the quarter with a 6-2 run capped by a Jomel Puno putback to grab an eight-point lead, 48-40, heading into the final quarter.

The Lions pushed the pace and uncorked a 15-4 run as their lead ballooned to 19, 63-44, off a Yukien Andrada short stab.

San Beda, which once trailed by nine, grabbed a 25-point lead late in the game, their biggest cushion.

Andrada and Puno had 16 points apiece for San Beda.

Andrada had eight rebounds, while Puno had 11 boards.

Reggz Gabat led San Sebastian with 11 points, but he struggled mightily from the field, finishing with 4-of-18 from the field.

San Beda grabbed the solo second spot in the tournament with a 6-2 record, behind Mapua’s 7-1 slate. They won their third straight game.

San Sebastian dropped to a 3-6 card.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NCAA

SAN BEDA RED LIONS

SAN SEBASTIAN COLLEGE STAGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
More battles to fight

More battles to fight

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
We continue to celebrate Gilas’ miracle moments at the Hangzhou Asian Games and why not? It was the Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw
Bolick released by Japan B.League team

Bolick released by Japan B.League team

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Fukushima Firebonds have released Robert Bolick from its roster, the team announced Thursday.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig, Caloocan slug it out in KO tiff

Pasig, Caloocan slug it out in KO tiff

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
It’s win or go home for Pasig City MCW Sports as it locks horns with host Caloocan in the deciding Game 3 of their 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Decathlon opens Santa Rosa branch today

Decathlon opens Santa Rosa branch today

19 hours ago
Decathlon, one of the world’s largest sports brands, continues to expand its presence in the Philippines as it unveils...
Sports
fbtw
Crossovers run on all cylinders

Crossovers run on all cylinders

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Chery Tiggo didn’t leave no stones unturned this time as it smashed Galeries Tower yesterday to seize the solo lead...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Stotts resigns as assistant coach for NBA's Bucks

Stotts resigns as assistant coach for NBA's Bucks

4 hours ago
Terry Stotts, who was the head coach at Portland for the first nine years of Damian Lillard's career, resigned Thursday (Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs eye SSL sweep vs Lady Chiefs heading to quarters

Lady Bulldogs eye SSL sweep vs Lady Chiefs heading to quarters

5 hours ago
Reigning champion National University shoots for sweep against Arellano to shore up its title retention bid entering the quarterfinals...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers carry on with PVL bid sans Domingo

Cool Smashers carry on with PVL bid sans Domingo

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Creamline seeks to continue to adjust on the fly minus its top middle blocker Ced Domingo as it clashes with a dangerous Cignal...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic to open 2024 in United Cup, but no Nadal

Djokovic to open 2024 in United Cup, but no Nadal

7 hours ago
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will open his 2024 season at the mixed teams United Cup in Australia, but injury-plagued Rafael...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with