Lions devour Stags for solo second

Jomel Puno (center) had a double-double of 16 points and 11 boards for San Beda

MANILA, Philippines -- The San Beda Red Lions used a huge 12-minute stretch to power through and demolish the San Sebastian College Stags, 76-53, in their NCAA Season 99 collision Friday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Stags trailed by just four, 38-42, with 2:24 remaining in the third quarter following a floater by James Una.

However, San Beda finished the quarter with a 6-2 run capped by a Jomel Puno putback to grab an eight-point lead, 48-40, heading into the final quarter.

The Lions pushed the pace and uncorked a 15-4 run as their lead ballooned to 19, 63-44, off a Yukien Andrada short stab.

San Beda, which once trailed by nine, grabbed a 25-point lead late in the game, their biggest cushion.

Andrada and Puno had 16 points apiece for San Beda.

Andrada had eight rebounds, while Puno had 11 boards.

Reggz Gabat led San Sebastian with 11 points, but he struggled mightily from the field, finishing with 4-of-18 from the field.

San Beda grabbed the solo second spot in the tournament with a 6-2 record, behind Mapua’s 7-1 slate. They won their third straight game.

San Sebastian dropped to a 3-6 card.