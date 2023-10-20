^

Sports

Cool Smashers carry on with PVL bid sans Domingo

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 20, 2023 | 12:30pm
The six-time league champion utilized pulled off an impressive 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21 win over sibling rival Choco Mucho last Sunday.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(Batangas City Sports Coliseum)

4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Gerflor
6 p.m. – Creamline vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline seeks to continue to adjust on the fly minus its top middle blocker Ced Domingo as it clashes with a dangerous Cignal Friday for a piece of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference.

Domingo, a former Finals MVP, is not playing for the Cool Smashers for the rest of the conference after reportedly signing up in the Thailand league. This may have dealt a massive blow to the proud franchise that already lost inspirational setter Jia de Guzman, who is now playing in Japan.

Despite it, the six-time league champion utilized its bench to the hilt in an impressive 25-18, 25-16, 24-26, 25-21 win over sibling rival Choco Mucho last Sunday, which launched the former’s bid of a 13th straight podium finish and hopefully a seventh crown.

Interestingly, it was the hard-spiking duo of Bernadeth Pons and Michele Gumabao who made the biggest impacts by unloading 22 and 20 points, respectively, underscoring Creamline’s scary bench depth.

“Ang number one sa team tulong tulong, pag me opportunity maglaro sa loob, grab lang and go 100%,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses.

For Pons, it was her biggest game since returning to the sport after a brief sortie with beach volley.

“Sobra saya ko dahil ang goal ko talaga makabalik ng 100 percent after last conference alam ko mas marami pa ako matutulong sa team, said Pons. “Nakikita ko na hirap ko.”

Creamling though should have its hands full against a Cignal squad that is also buoyed by a 25-16, 20-25, 25-21, 25-20 win over sister company PLDT also last Sunday.

Game time is at 6 p.m.

Petro Gazz, which trounced Galeries Tower, 25-11, 26-24, 25-22, likewise shoots for a share of the lead as it tangles with Gerflor (0-1) at 4 p.m.

Philstar
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
