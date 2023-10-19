^

Crossovers dominate Highrisers for solo PVL lead

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 5:18pm
Crossovers dominate Highrisers for solo PVL lead
EJ Laure top-scored for Chery Tiggo with 15 points.
PVL Media Bureau

Games Saturday
(Batangas City)

4 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Gerflor
6 p.m. – Creamline vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – Chery Tiggo didn’t leave no stones unturned this time as it smashed Galeries Tower Thursday to seize the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena.

Unlike in their game against the Farm Fresh Foxies where they needed to overhaul deficits in all three sets before prevailing, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, Wednesday, the Crossovers were all business on this one and just utterly dominated the Highrisers from start to finish to claim their second win in a row and the top spot.

It was also a triumph that showed Chery Tiggo’s determination to earn a shot at regaining the championship it last snared in the Bacarra, Ilocos Norte bubble two years back.

It was the sister duo of EJ and Eya Laure who got the job done again, taking turns in delivering the decisive blows after decisive blows before finishing with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

After getting hammered in the first two sets, Galeries Tower, however, put up a serious fight in the third when it cut its deficit to just a point twice, the last at 21-20.

But Princess Robles, like a rabbit pulled from a magic hat, came off the bench and scored all her three hits in the final stretch when Chery Tiggo took four of the last five points that sealed it.

Crossovers setter Jasmine Nabor later pointed to their cohesion as the key to their early success.

“Sobrang nakakatuwa, grabe jelling ng team namin,” said Nabor. “Mga bata nakikinig sa matatanda, lahat nakikinig sa sistema, lahat nagtutulungan para umangat.”

The Highrisers dropped to their second straight defeat in as many games.

Meanwhile, the league will stage the first of its many provincial games in Batangas City where defending champion Creamline faces off with Cignal and Petro Gazz tackles Gerflor Saturday.

The Cool Smashers, however, might play without former Finals MVP Ced Domingo again after their talented middle blocker was acquired by a club team from the Thailand league.

Domingo thus became the second player the six-time PVL champion lost after setter Jia de Guzman was also recruited in the Japanese league months ago.

CHERY TIGGO

CROSSOVERS

EJ LAURE

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
