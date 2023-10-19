^

Pasig, Caloocan in do-or-die clash for MPBL semis slot

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 3:36pm
Pasig, Caloocan in do-or-die clash for MPBL semis slot

MANILA, Philippines – It’s win or go home for Pasig City MCW Sports on the road as it locks horns with host Caloocan in the deciding Game 3 of the 2023 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) North Division quarterfinals Friday at the Caloocan City Sports Complex.

Action erupts at 8 p.m. with the fourth-seeded Tropang Pasig looking to complete an upset of the No. 5 Batang Kankaloo for a seat in the semifinals against top-ranked Pampanga.

The team owned by illustrious executive Buddy Encarnado, after a heartbreaking 71-69 loss at the buzzer in Game 1, pulled off a 65-61 thriller of its own in Game 2 at the Caloocan’s turf to stay alive and kicking against all odds.

And on the road anew for Game 3, the home court-handicapped Tropang Pasig are keen on showcasing the same character and resiliency.

“I’d like to thank the boys for the win in Game 2. Hopefully, we’ll get another win in the next game but that’s not going to be easy work for us,” said coach Boyet Fernandez, who’s looking to weave his same magic in the MPBL after his success in the NCAA, PBA D-League and PBA.

“Caloocan is really a good team. It will be tough to play again in their home court. We’ll just have to be ready.”

After firing 23 points in the must-win Game 2, Robbie Manalang once again will spearhead Pasig’s stand against Caloocan bannered by a bevy of ex-PBA stalwarts with an expected coverage from Ryan Costelo, Kenny Roger Rocacurva, Jason Ballesteros and Josan Nimes.

Gabby Espinas, Mac Baracael, Paul Sanga, Reil Cervantes and Ronnie Matias of Caloocan will stand in their way.

Awaiting the survivor between Pasig and Caloocan as the only series to reach the distance, three squads have already booked their seats in the North Division Final Four led by reigning champion Nueva Ecija.

The Rice Vanguards swept No. 7 Pasay while No. 6 San Juan completed a stunning 2-0 series win over No. 3 Makati. Top-seed Pampanga also made short work of No. 8 Marikina.

Recommended
