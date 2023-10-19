UST’s Cabanero vows to ‘keep working hard’, ‘trusting the system’ amid elusive 1st win

Nic Cabanero is averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for UST so far this season.

MANILA, Philippines – Following the UST Growling Tigers’ 19th straight loss in UAAP Season 86 basketball play, team captain Nic Cabanero underscored the importance of working hard as they continue to break through the win column.

UST is currently winless in six games in the tournament, the last of which was a 97-77 defeat at the hands of the defending champions Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday.

The team has lost 19 straight dating back to last season, when Cabanero scored 33 points in an opening-day win over Adamson.

This, despite securing the backing of the San Miguel Corporation and bringing in beloved coach Pido Jarencio before Season 86 started.

A visibly down Cabanero told reporters on Wednesday that it is painful for him to see the team go through the stretch.

“I am really hurt, because personally, I love UST. This is where I graduated in senior high school, and I want to leave a legacy in the school, together with my teammates,” the guard told reporters in Filipino.

“The goal is to win. I think all teams aim for that. So I think, we just need to work harder and trust the system,” he added.

Cabanero has been carrying the load for UST, averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

He is shooting a respectable 41.9% from the field.

Currently, Tigers have a low morale, the team captain bared, and this is translating in their game.

Cabanero stressed the need for them to gel better as they head into the final game of the first round.

“We have personal attitudes that instead of fighting when the other team gets in a run, our morale becomes low. It is bad because the game is not yet over,” he said.

“We have to lift each other up and [gel] in the second round.”

UST will be facing the FEU Tamaraws next on Sunday, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Cabanero, who revealed that he suffered an ankle sprain against Ateneo, reiterated that he is bent on doing his best for the team as they seek their first win.

“I review myself, my mistakes and what I do right. I will do my best, until I can… I will do my best, for UST and for the team.”