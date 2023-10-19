^

Defense saves the day for Maroons vs Archers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 19, 2023 | 11:05am
UP's stifling defense was too much for the Green Archers
MANILA, Philippines – UP’s stellar defense triggered the huge turnaround in the second half of the Fighting Maroons’ UAAP Season 86 clash with La Salle en route to a heart-stopping 67-64 win for the Diliman-based squad, head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

La Salle had an 11-point cushion in the first half as their offense clicked early on.

The Green Archers even led by 12, 50-38, following a Kevin Quiambao 3-pointer early on in the third quarter.

But those were the lone points of La Salle as UP shackled the offense on its way to a 21-3 quarter.

“For me, we started flat on both ends of the first half and actually, the only difference between the first and second half would be our defense,” Monteverde told reporters in Filipino after their win.

“In the second [half,] it was much better. And, at the same time, the loose balls, we were really working for them so we were able to recover,” he added.

In the third quarter, the Green Archers were able to make just one of their 21 field goal attempts, with some of them heavily contested.

The Maroons’ suffocating defense also led to four turnovers for the Taft-based cagers.

UP, meanwhile, made nine of 21 attempts in the quarter, with seven of the Maroons who saw playing time scoring at least a field goal.

“It is all about wanting it more for us,” Monteverde said.

Monteverde also tipped his hat to the whole team for the 18-point turnaround.

While the Maroons had a 59-50 lead heading to the fourth, the Archers rallied and tied the game at 63 late in the fourth.

A jumper by Gerry Abadiano gave UP the much-needed cushion.

And with the Maroons leading by three with about two seconds left in the game, CJ Cansino stole the inbound pass by Joaqui Manuel to secure the win.

“Of course, for defense, it’s always the team. It is a collective effort of everybody. The communication inside… [we realized] that we have to do more, individually and also as a team,” said Monteverde.

